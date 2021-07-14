Natixis Investment Managers to Partner with the National Association of Plan Advisors on ESG Certificate Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis) today announced that it is partnering with the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) on the launch of NAPA’s new certificate program designed to educate retirement plan advisors on how to evaluate investments in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). Over the past few years, more and more investment professionals are incorporating ESG data into their investment process, and plan participants are showing a strong preference for choices that are sustainable, responsible or ESG driven. In fact, according to the Natixis 2019 Defined Contribution Plan Survey, 61% of retirement plan participants say ESG investments would make them more likely to contribute to their plan.

The NAPA ESG Investing for 401(k) Plan Advisors Certificate Program is a three-hour online, self-paced course that is broken into three interactive modules. They cover the fundamentals of ESG, the process for evaluating these options, and how to share that information with plan sponsors, participants, and prospects. The program is specifically designed to provide retirement plan advisors with the knowledge to help employers manage their ERISA fiduciary obligations in evaluating the prudence of an ESG investment.

Natixis is also the exclusive sponsor of the ESG(k) Bootcamp at the NAPA 401(k) Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 12-14, 2021. Retirement plan advisor attendees are eligible to join a three-hour ESG(k) Certificate Bootcamp, on Sunday, September 12, and earn their certificate at no additional cost, courtesy of Natixis Investment Managers.

“ESG’s role in the transition to a cleaner economy, and in the societal shift to more fairness and celebrating diversity are incredibly important, but there are also valuable financial upsides to ESG in retirement plans. ESG considerations can provide a strong investment framework to identify risk and spot return potential,” said Ed Farrington, Executive Vice President, Institutional and Retirement at Natixis Investment Managers. “We are excited to partner with NAPA in this meaningful new certificate program for plan advisors, helping them to understand the crucial role ESG can play in retirement plans.”

“There have been some significant regulatory and legislative changes in the past few months alongside a growing sense that these options are of increasing importance to retirement plan savers,” noted Brian Graff, CEO of the American Retirement Association and Executive Director of NAPA. “With this certificate program we are pleased to be able to bring some additional clarity and appreciation for the importance of a prudent assessment of these options to the retirement plan marketplace, and appreciate the support of partners like Natixis Investment Managers in its development and distribution.”

The views expressed should not be construed as investment advice.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss. No investment strategy or risk management technique can guarantee return or eliminate risk in all market environments.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the world's largest asset management firms with more than $1.3 trillion assets under management.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers;4 and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, and Natixis Advisors offers other investment services through its AIA and MPA division. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’ website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2020 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

2 Assets under management (“AUM”) as of March 31, 2021 is $1,354.8 billion. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers. Excluding H2O Asset Management.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

4 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Wealth Management.

About NAPA

NAPA was created by and for retirement plan advisors. Membership is also open to other retirement industry professionals who support the interests of plan advisors. NAPA is the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to retirement plan advisors. NAPA is part of ARA, based in the Washington, D.C. area. More information about NAPA is available at napa-net.org.

