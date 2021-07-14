Columbus Crew Partners with Wicket for Facial Authentication at Lower.com Field

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Columbus Crew have selected Wicket to provide Facial Ticketing for an enhanced fan experience. Launched this season at Historic Crew Stadium, Wicket's Express Access Program has enabled Crew fans to quickly and conveniently enter the stadium on gameday, without the use of a paper ticket or a phone.

"We are committed to delivering a best-in-class experience and creating deeper connections with our fans across every touchpoint at Lower.com Field," said Chief Operating Officer for Haslam Sports Group, Dave Jenkins. "Our priority is to provide personal, convenient, and accessible encounters for fans that deliver a frictionless experience from the time of arrival, and that is why we have partnered with Wicket. We were excited to open our doors on July 3 and unveil the convenience and innovation of Lower.com Field."

"We are honored that Columbus Crew chose to partner with Wicket for facial ticketing and Wicket’s computer vision product suite. Crew fans who have opted into the program breeze through Wicket's Facial Ticketing at Lower.com Field. We are excited to see the use of our products continue to grow at this brand new stadium and elsewhere," said Sanjay Manandhar, CEO of Wicket.

THE WICKET PLATFORM

Columbus Crew will utilize Wicket's entire platform of products for facial ticketing, facial access control, and crowd density monitoring.

Known to Crew fans as Crew Express Access, the Facial Ticketing program is a 100% voluntary opt-in program, for faster, touchless entry into the stadium via dedicated gates, with easy online enrollment available to season ticket holders.

Facial Access Control enables Crew personnel to designate specific access points within the facility. Wicket provides a secure solution for customers and a convenience for staff and visitors who will no longer have to carry RFID entry cards, or hard credentials for access.

Wicket’s Density Monitoring provides Crew staff with the ability to set crowd count thresholds in designated areas, such as concession stands, and alerts staff to crowd congestion and to monitor for social distancing.

PRIVACY AT THE FOREFRONT

Wicket is committed to data privacy. All of Wicket's products are 100% opt-in. Data is always encrypted, de-identified, and owned by the customer. Data is never shared with third party, and is discarded after use.

ABOUT WICKET

Wicket (www.wicketsoft.com) is a computer vision software company headquartered in Cambridge, MA. Wicket has developed and deployed software products for some of the biggest sports and entertainment customers. With a portfolio of issued and pending patents, Wicket's Access platform includes products for facial ticketing, facial access control, crowd monitoring, audience measurement, VIP management, and security alerting for sports/entertainment, retail, real estate, and enterprises.

