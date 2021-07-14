Intrepid Acquires Fast-Growing C5ISR Firm Darkblade Systems

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intrepid Solutions and Services LLC, a leading provider of IT modernization, cybersecurity, analytics and advanced intelligence training services to customers across the U.S. intelligence community, announced today it has acquired intelligence solutions firm Darkblade Systems Corp. The acquisition nearly doubles Intrepid’s size and further grows its ability to deliver advanced technology products and services to the IC. Intrepid is a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners.

“Welcoming Darkblade Systems into the Intrepid family is a transformative moment for us, one that will greatly benefit our customers, partners and entire team,” said Ryan Hebert, CEO of Intrepid. “As many of our employees are veterans of the agencies we support, our teams share an ongoing commitment to serve the national security mission. Together, we look forward to harnessing the power of our combined organizational capabilities to help customers protect our warfighters and better secure our world.”

Darkblade Systems is a trusted provider of specialized capabilities to priority programs within the defense and intelligence communities. Founded in 2010, and with deep roots in signals intelligence, electronic warfare, cybersecurity, counter improvised explosive device and counter unmanned aircraft system domains, the firm delivers a wide range of scientific, engineering, technical, operational support and training services.

“As our country faces increasing challenges and evolving threats in the area of electronic warfare and cybersecurity, we’re doubling down on our dedication to finding innovative solutions to critical customer mission needs by joining forces with the Intrepid team,” said Fred Starkey, CEO of Darkblade Systems. “Intrepid and Darkblade Systems have highly complementary capabilities in defense and intelligence technologies and services, and we look forward to working with our new team members to support the continued modernization and evolution of our nation’s military systems.”

Darkblade Systems has a strong internal research and development function. It specializes in supporting U.S. military laboratories, and more than 30% of its employees are FAA Part 107 certified drone pilots. Starkey also developed the initial prototype for the modern electronic warfare system WOLFHOUND, which was named a U.S. Army Invention of the Year.

Darkblade is also a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Registered Provider Organization and offers CMMC assessment services. Darkblade is currently a Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization candidate within the CMMC ecosystem.

“Our goal in strategically building out the Intrepid platform is to bring together the best people, technologies and services that can help serve our national security customers’ greatest mission needs,” said Dennis Kelly, executive chairman of Intrepid and Bluestone executive partner. “Considering the dynamic nature of today’s threat landscape, we see some of the greatest needs being in cybersecurity, electronic warfare and unmanned systems. Together, Intrepid and Darkblade Systems are well positioned to be a game changer for customers in these mission-critical areas.”

A recognized fast-growing company, Darkblade Systems has ranked on the Inc. 5000 every year since 2016. The Winchester-based firm was also celebrated on the Virginia Fantastic 50 in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.

G Squared Capital Partners provided investment banking support to Darkblade Systems in the transaction with Intrepid.

About Intrepid Solutions and Services, LLC

Established in 2008, Intrepid is a leading provider of cybersecurity, intelligence and data analysis, technology modernization, and advanced intelligence training services to customers across the U.S. intelligence community. The company is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Learn more by visiting www.intrepidsolutions.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Bluestone Investment Partners, LLC

Bluestone Investment Partners is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. Bluestone’s principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in and advising companies in the defense and government services sector. Learn more about Bluestone by visiting www.bluestoneinv.com and follow us on LinkedIn.