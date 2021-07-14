Universal Hydrogen and Ravn Alaska Sign LOI for Hydrogen-Powered Dash 8s as Airline Expands Efforts Towards Carbon-Free Aircraft Network

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Hydrogen, the company fueling carbon-free flight, today announced it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Ravn Alaska, an Anchorage-based regional airline. Under this LOI, Ravn is committed to purchasing five of Universal Hydrogen’s conversion kits that will integrate the company’s modular hydrogen capsule technology and hydrogen powertrain into Ravn’s growing regional turboprop fleet. In a transportation segment that is critical to the way of life in Alaska, the conversions will provide a zero-carbon solution for both passenger and cargo services. Universal Hydrogen fits perfectly into Ravn’s global initiative to drastically reduce its carbon footprint in the coming years.

“At Ravn, we love the Dash 8 family of aircraft for their durability and suitability to our rugged region. These aircraft enable us to provide exceptional service to the many far-flung communities across Alaska,” said Rob McKinney, CEO of Ravn Alaska. “It’s essential that as Ravn grows and air travel returns, our business decisions are made with sustainability top of mind. With this partnership, we are able both to reduce the carbon impact of our aircraft and improve their operational efficiency, which is a win for our customers, our business, and the environment.”

In addition to the five aircraft conversions, the LOI establishes Universal Hydrogen as Ravn’s long-term supplier of green hydrogen fuel services for its regional fleet.

“We are thrilled to have Ravn Alaska as our first U.S. domestic airline partner looking to decarbonize their aircraft operations in the near term,” said Paul Eremenko, co-founder and CEO of Universal Hydrogen. “Ravn is thriving under its new leadership and it’s impressive to work with a team that’s committed to making forward-looking choices that ensure their growth is sustainable.”

About Ravn Alaska

Ravn Alaska is a regional airline headquartered in Anchorage that services communities across Alaska including Aniak, Cold Bay, Dillingham, Dutch Harbor, Homer, Kenai, King Salmon, Sand Point, St. Mary’s, St. Paul Island, Unalakleet and Valdez. The airline provides daily flights aboard its safety-rated de Havilland Dash-8 fleet, charter flights and cargo shipments. Visit https://ravnalaska.com/ to book a flight and learn more about Ravn.

About Universal Hydrogen

Universal Hydrogen is making hydrogen-powered commercial flight a near-term reality. The company takes a flexible, scalable, and capital-light approach to hydrogen logistics by transporting it in modular capsules over the existing freight network from green production sites to airports around the world. To accelerate market adoption, Universal Hydrogen is also developing a conversion kit to retrofit existing regional airplanes with a hydrogen-electric powertrain compatible with its modular capsule technology.