AdvertiseCast Announces Exclusive Relationship with “Blind Landing” Podcast Miniseries

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced that AdvertiseCast will be the exclusive advertising sales partner for the upcoming “Blind Landing” podcast miniseries. Under the newly formed partnership, AdvertiseCast is facilitating brand partnerships and advertising for the series, which will tap into fans of Olympic gymnastics.

Hosted by award-winning reporter Ari Saperstein, the podcast tells the story of one epic mistake that ended up derailing the women’s gymnastics competition at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and how its legacy still impacts the gymnasts’ lives and the sport today. Each of the five episodes in the miniseries will focus on one of the womens’ gymnastics competitors at the event. All episodes in the podcast series will be available on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts on July 19th. The launch coincides with the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Women’s gymnastics, which kicks off on July 24th, consistently captures the attention of fans as the most watched sport in the summer Olympic games.

“With the lead up to the Tokyo Olympics underway and the popularity of gymnastics as an Olympic sport, podcasting content combining both represents the ultimate opportunity for us. We expect this podcast to leverage that enthusiasm and generate significant interest from both audiences and advertisers,” said AdvertiseCast Chief Revenue Officer, Dave Hanley. “We’re very excited to be the exclusive advertising partner for the “Blind Landing” podcast miniseries.”

The “Blind Landing” agreement will expand AdvertiseCast’s broader sports podcast inventory, leveraging its independent and innovative approach to podcast advertising. The miniseries is expected to resonate with a female-skewing audience of highly-engaged podcast listeners.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting platform and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2020, Libsyn delivered over 6 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns AdvertiseCast, Auxbus, Glow, and Pair Networks. Brands powered by Libsyn are helping all creators podcast better by providing innovative tools for creation, hosting, growth and monetization.

Liberated Syndication is headquartered in Pittsburgh with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com; Auxbus at www.auxbus.com; AdvertiseCast www.advertisecast.com; and Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

About The Team Behind “Blind Landing”

Ari Saperstein, Host and Editor of the podcast miniseries is a multimedia journalist and reporter. Currently, he’s a fellow for This American Life. Before that, he was an assistant producer at KPCC. His work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal and New York Magazine among other publications. The “Blind Landing” series is produced by:

Jessica Taylor Price - a writer for TeamUSA, the editorial page of the US Olympic Committee. Jessica writes about gymnastics for a number of outlets, including Teen Vogue, Deadspin and ESPN.

Myka Kielbon - a freelance writer and reporter. Her stories have appeared on KPCC and KCRW, the Los Angeles NPR aﬃliate stations.

Christian Green - a science reporter for Carolina Public Press.