Mercury Derivatives Trading Renews Contract with Trading Technologies and Expands Use of TT® Platform Services

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercury Derivatives Trading (Mercury), a Hertshten Group portfolio company, and Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced Mercury has renewed its contract with TT for use of the TT trading platform.

The new contract extends Mercury’s usage to include TT’s global infrastructure services and APIs for low-latency trading. Specifically, Mercury will use TT Prime to maximize spread trading performance and TT Core SDK to build low-latency C++ applications. Mercury will also continue to use TT’s professional trading tools, including but not limited to Autospreader®, ADL®, charting, TT Mobile, and functionality for options trading and analytics, with access to all TT-connected markets.

"We value our long-term partnership with TT and are happy to broaden our use of TT’s advanced software and services to achieve even greater performance benefits,” said Gedon Hertshten, Founder of the Hertshten Group.

“This renewal reaffirms the relationship between Mercury and TT and illustrates how our partnership has grown since our previous contract was signed in 2017. TT’s best-in-class infrastructure and API offerings will provide Mercury with even more flexibility while ensuring continued ultra-low-latency performance across the global markets,” said Steve Stewart, Managing Director Sales EMEA of Trading Technologies.

With market connectivity that spans six continents, TT’s privately managed infrastructure delivers secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to single-digit microsecond automated order entry.

About Hertshten Group

Hertshten Group Limited (www.hertshtengroup.com), a multinational group specialized in the proprietary trading of Futures in international markets, was incorporated in Mauritius in 2005. Relying on its solid financial stability, its state of the art technology and its expertise in risk management, the Group has since diversified its activities by identifying new economic opportunities. Established as a proprietary trading company in April 2005, Mercury Derivatives Trading Limited has anchored its presence and reputation in global derivatives markets through its market share growth and impact as a global liquidity provider on international financial exchanges.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com, @Trading_Tech) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, CTAs, hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world’s major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.