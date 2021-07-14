TiVo Extends and Expands IP License with Fox

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TiVo®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) today announced a long-term renewal of their patent license. The renewal provides Fox with continued and expanded coverage under TiVo’s patent portfolios.

“ We are very pleased to conclude this agreement with Fox, a producer and distributor of content through world-leading Fox brands,” said Samir Armaly, president, IP licensing of Xperi. “ Fox has always worked to bring compelling content to its customers and continues to expand its direct-to-consumer audiences and capabilities.”

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies broadly licensing them to the media and entertainment industry. TiVo’s innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all their content across a multitude of platforms.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Source: Xperi Holding Corp

XPERI-I