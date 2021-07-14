GetUpside Expands Grocery Footprint with Three New Retail Partners

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GetUpside, a retail technology company that guarantees profit for more than 30,000 brick-and-mortar businesses nationwide, announced today that three regional grocery retailers have joined the platform. This raises the total number of GetUpside grocery locations to more than 175.

GetUpside will now be available for shoppers at:

Cardenas Markets (Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco Bay Area, & Las Vegas)

Vicente Foods (Los Angeles)

Woodman’s Market (Chicago)

These retailers join Lunds & Byerlys, Gelson’s Markets, Piggly Wiggly, Carlie C’s IGA, and others already live on the GetUpside platform.

“We pride ourselves on giving each customer exceptional value and savings opportunities, so they have the best shopping experience possible,” said Clint Woodman, President of Woodman’s Market. “By partnering with GetUpside, we are extending our commitment to savings opportunities while we reach new customers and motivate our current customers to come back more often.”

Retailers using GetUpside's personalized offers see a 3-5% increase in profit and customers come in 1.6x more frequently than non-GetUpside users. Shoppers also have 35% larger baskets on average.

“Cardenas Markets is committed to providing our customers with the freshest, most authentic products at the prices that make it possible for them to feed their families,” said Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer for Cardenas Markets. “Our partnership with GetUpside allows us to further this commitment by allowing our loyal and valued customers to earn cash back on their everyday grocery purchases from our stores,” Salgado added.

Today, GetUpside is live at more than 30,000 grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and convenience stores nationwide and works with the nation’s most trusted brands. The platform connects customers with local businesses through their free mobile app, and encourages them to transact using personalized cash back offers.

“Cardenas Market, Woodman’s, and Vicente Foods are community staples,” said Tyler Renaghan, Vice President of Grocery at GetUpside. “In a time when people need more value and grocers need more margin than ever before, partnerships like these make all the difference.”

About GetUpside

GetUpside is a retail technology company that uses personalized cash back promotions to bring shoppers more value and proven profit to brick and mortar businesses. As millions of shoppers earn 2 to 3 times more cashback with GetUpside than any other product, businesses nationwide earn guaranteed profit without changing their business models. Many other brands use the GetUpside Partner Platform to power their own app experiences, leaning on GetUpside’s proven methodology to help shoppers and businesses do better. GetUpside is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has driven hundreds of millions of dollars back into our communities nationwide. www.getupside.com.