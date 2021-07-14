CyberSaint and 1898 & Co. Partner to Deliver Cyber and IT Risk Solutions to Critical Infrastructure in Wake of Rising Attacks

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberSaint, the developer of the leading platform delivering cyber risk automation, has announced a partnership with 1898 & Co. to secure the defense industrial base and critical infrastructure at large. The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification requirements have been a driving force for increased security for the defense industrial base as well as the potential to expand to other sectors of critical infrastructure. This new partnership will combine Cybersaint’s strongly differentiated and market-tested solution with 1898 & Co.’s leading domain knowledge [and C3PAO certification] to streamline the adoption of the new standard for government security.

The partnership builds upon both entities’ rich experiences of serving critical infrastructure organizations including energy, government, and members of the defense industrial base. Now, more than ever, our critical infrastructure must be protected. The combination of elite expertise at 1898 & Co. and the cutting-edge innovations and insight delivered by the CyberStrong platform will support a new chapter for both organizations.

1898 & Co. emerged from consulting juggernaut Burns & McDonnell in 2019 to support their clients as they embraced digital transformation and the challenges faced as new advancements married the physical world with the digital.

By leveraging patented AI and deep integrations with 1898 & Co.’s partner ecosystem, CyberSaint is able to deliver enhanced, real-time assessment data to 1898’s clients.

“We are facing a new era of attacks against critical infrastructure as we have seen in recent months,” said CyberSaint Chief Revenue Officer Jerry Layden. “Now more than ever the entities that support our daily lives need to be protected. We are proud to partner with 1898 & Co. to deliver the necessary visibility and actionable intelligence essential to supporting a critical group of organizations.”

About 1898 & Co.

1898 & Co. is a business, technology, and cybersecurity consulting firm serving the industries that keep our world in motion. As part of Burns & McDonnell, our consultants leverage global experience in critical infrastructure assets to innovate practical solutions grounded in your operational realities. For more information, visit 1898andCo.com.

About CyberSaint Security

CyberSaint's mission is to empower today's organizations to build a cybersecurity program that is as clear, actionable, and measurable as any other business function. CyberSaint's CyberStrong platform empowers teams, CISOs, and Boards to measure, mitigate, and communicate risk with agility and alignment.