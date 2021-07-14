Tandigm Health Expands Patient Base to Include Medicare Advantage PPO Members

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tandigm Health (“Tandigm”), a leading population health services organization, today announced a new expansion of its patient base. Tandigm will now empower its network of primary care physicians and specialists to deliver value-based care to Medicare Advantage preferred provider organization (PPO) members, specifically those with Independence Blue Cross (“Independence”) Personal Choice 65 PPO plans, further extending its reach into population health management for PPO populations.

“Across the country, PPO plans are growing in popularity as healthcare consumers seek quality and flexibility. Tandigm is eager to meet this demand and deliver patient-centered care for this growing population,” said Frank Ingari, CEO of Tandigm Health. “This is a natural, strategic evolution for us, and we are delighted to collaborate with Independence and our network of physicians to bring high-value care to Medicare Advantage PPO patients.”

Since 2014, Tandigm has been enhancing the ability of physicians to succeed in value-based care by providing capital, technology, tools, and clinical support resources to doctors across multiple specialties. Tandigm has grown its network to more than 1,300 affiliated physicians and specialists, and an in-house team of clinicians and support professionals. Through this network, Tandigm successfully manages a population of more than 100,000 patients in the Philadelphia region, including Humana Medicare Advantage PPO members.

As a market leader in value-based care, Tandigm continues to grow and partner with healthcare organizations that share its mission to improve healthcare quality and value.

About Tandigm Health

Tandigm Health is dedicated to enhancing the ability of physicians to provide the finest possible care while lowering costs through a more coordinated, proactive model. By providing greater tools and resources to its physicians across multiple specialties, Tandigm enables doctors to provide coordinated, patient-centered care. To learn more about Tandigm’s approach to value-based health care, visit tandigmhealth.com.