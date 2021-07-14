M/C Partners Announces Significant Growth Capital Investment in Everywhere Wireless, Chicago’s Preeminent Internet Service Provider

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M/C Partners, a Boston-based communications and technology focused private equity firm announced an investment in Everywhere Wireless, one of the largest private Internet Service Providers to multi-family and commercial clients in Chicago and its suburbs. The company provides Internet connectivity to over 60,000 active users and nearly 800 buildings, including some of the most iconic properties in Chicago.

“We’ve grown significantly over the past few years and adding M/C as our partner will bolster this growth while ensuring every customer continues to have an exceptional experience as we continue to scale,” said Keegan Bonebrake, Founder and CEO. Bonebrake added, “We are excited for this next chapter of Everywhere Wireless as this capital will allow us to pursue additional growth opportunities including regional expansion, expanded product offerings and potential acquisitions. With the support and experience that M/C brings to the table, we will have the opportunity to change the way even more people experience and interact with their Internet Service Provider. We are thankful to our incredible Chicago-based team and the consistent support we have received from devoted development partners, property managers, and customers.”

Everywhere Wireless is aggressively expanding into new markets. The company recently expanded into several Chicago suburbs, including Naperville, Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Elmhurst, Oak Park, Evanston, Itasca, among others. “The M/C investment will allow us to increase hiring and further invest in our network and products, to continue to improve the overall consumer experience,” Bonebrake said.

Ryan Carr, Partner at M/C Partners commented, “The investment in Everywhere Wireless is an exciting partnership with one of the fastest growing and highest rated Internet providers in the country. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Everywhere Wireless team and accelerate their efforts to establish the preeminent residential and commercial broadband provider in the region.”

Brian Clark, Managing Partner at M/C Partners, added, “The company’s unrelenting focus on customer experience and network quality is best in class in Chicago, and we believe Everywhere Wireless’ continued success will change the competitive landscape in the region.”

About Everywhere Wireless

Since its launch in 2012, Everywhere Wireless has grown to become the leading provider of Gigabit Internet to multi-family buildings and businesses across Chicagoland. The Internet-only company offers access to revolutionary, lightning-fast Internet speeds alongside unparalleled reliability, ensuring uninterrupted viewing of streaming services. As the largest independent Internet service provider of Gigabit speeds, the company works with leading brands, including Nike, Google, Amazon, and the Art Institute of Chicago, as well as the leading commercial and residential property developers and managers throughout Chicagoland.

The company has been named Chicago's Best Overall Internet Service Provider for three consecutive years and guarantees a 99.99% uptime to its customers. Using innovative fixed wireless and microwave technology, the company is able to deliver residential Internet speeds of up to 2,000 Mbps (2 Gigabits) and business speeds up to 10,000 Mbps (10 Gigabits).

About M/C Partners

Based in Boston, M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-sized businesses in the communications and technology services sectors. For more than three decades, M/C Partners has invested $2.4 billion of capital in over 140 companies, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. M/C has invested into companies ranging from Zayo to MetroPCS and the firm is currently investing its eighth fund, partnering with promising companies and empowering strong leaders to accelerate growth, optimize operations, and build long-term value. For more information, visit www.mcpartners.com.