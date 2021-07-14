Ooma Partners with AppSmart to Offer Business Phone and Unified Communications Services Through AppSmart’s Extensive Technology Advisor Network

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--()--Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced it is partnering with AppSmart®, the leading marketplace for businesses and technology advisors to find, buy and manage technology services, to offer Ooma Office and Ooma Enterprise business phone and unified communications services through AppSmart’s nationwide network of more than 5,000 technology advisors.

AppSmart (https://www.appsmart.com/) is the leading marketplace in the United States for business-to-business technology products and services across a wide range of categories, including software, connectivity, wireless, infrastructure, energy, and devices. AppSmart’s technology advisors provide vendor-neutral advice to more than 100,000 organizations.

Ooma is now providing training and support for AppSmart technology advisors so they can offer Ooma’s complete portfolio of services to their clients, including:

The breadth of communications solutions that Ooma offers, combined with a shared commitment to flexible pricing and delivery, make Ooma an ideal fit for AppSmart and our Technology Advisors," said Matt Harty, GM of Communication Services at AppSmart. “Whether a business is looking for basic phone service, a full unified communications stack or advanced services such as SIP trunking and managed Wi-Fi, Ooma can deliver, while also providing personalized support for agents and end customers.”

AppSmart, as the name implies, is one of the smartest ways for businesses to connect to the technology they need to thrive,” said Dave Beagle, senior director of business channel sales at Ooma. “We’re honored that AppSmart has chosen to partner with Ooma, and we look forward to sharing the Ooma story with AppSmart’s many technology advisors.”

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

©2021 AppSmart, Inc. AppSmart is a registered trademark of AppSmart, Inc.’s affiliates in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Mike Langberg at Ooma
press@ooma.com
650-566-6693

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Matt Robison at Ooma
ir@ooma.com
650-300-1480

