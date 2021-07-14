Savant Unveils the Ultimate Smart Living Experience in Las Vegas

HYANNIS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savant®, a leader in smart home technology, is unveiling a west coast residential experience center in the greater Las Vegas area showcasing an advanced smart living ecosystem combined with modern architecture and stunning views of the Las Vegas Strip.

This smart living showcase, referred to as Vegas Modern 001, was brought to life in partnership with Las Vegas-based design-led firm, Blue Heron, and technology integrator Eagle Sentry. The 15,000-square-foot home is designed with the latest technology advances, all hidden in plain sight.

Dynamic Tunable Lighting

Visitors to Vegas Modern 001 will experience Savant’s award-winning smart lighting system paired with the latest in tunable LED lighting and specification-grade fixtures from USAI Lighting. Together, Savant and USAI Lighting create perfect illumination for every scenario utilizing Savant’s Daylight Mode to perfectly synchronize lighting color and temperatures to match the natural light from the sun at any time-of-day. To complement the natural light, every room also features Savant motorized shades, designed in partnership with JGeiger. Savant’s pro lighting control system, motorized shades, and USAI Lighting fixtures combine to create an unmatched end-to-end lighting experience. For quick control, scenes can be created on the Savant app and saved to any keypad button in the house. Savant’s keypads can also be configured to help set the mood, enhancing the entertainment experience to activate full color lighting.

Energy Independence

Grid outages and fluctuating energy costs are no match for Vegas Modern 001. The home is designed with sustainability in mind and features the largest residential solar array in the region, a fully automated power panel, as well as Savant’s Racepoint microgrid technology. The Savant app tracks daily energy production as well as usage, with a full history log by load type. Savant energy solutions paired with the vast solar infrastructure can maintain operation of the entire home under normal conditions for up to 8 hours; or nearly 24 hours if only essential devices are active. Most critically, Savant Energy’s microgrid works day and night to intelligently optimize the consumption of power under all conditions. The result is a truly smart home that provides a comfortable, secure environment while maximizing efficiency and reducing energy costs.

43 Zones of Entertainment

In order to fill Vegas Modern 001 with audio and video entertainment, Savant deployed 15 4K video sources distributed to 17 rooms, and an audio system featuring 43 zones of beautiful high-resolution digital music powered by over 19,000 watts of crystal clear amplification all elegantly fitted to the home without impeding décor. Savant offers a broad range of high-performance entertainment products, including audio and video over IP solutions, smart multi-zone amplifiers with access to popular streaming service providers, architectural loudspeakers, soundbars, subwoofers and more.

Intuitive Smart Home Experience

Vegas Modern 001 includes an array of user interface options all designed to deliver a consistent experience, including Savant’s Pro Remote X2, touch panels and mobile apps. Every visitor will experience Savant’s best-in-class scene personalization and custom dashboards that are designed by each user to bring to the smart living experience to life. Entertainment, security, lighting, climate and energy management are all intuitively managed with Savant’s award-winning app.

