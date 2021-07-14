Verge.io and CloudFabrix announce strategic partnership to provide complete data center transformation.

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verge.io, a leader in Software Defined Data Center solutions, is pleased to announce that AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) industry leader CloudFabrix has selected the Verge-OS platform to form the basis of a strategic new partnership.

This partnership will combine Verge.io’s data center virtualization operating system with CloudFabrix’s AI-based Asset Intelligence Operations to provide a complete data center transformation for enterprise and channel service provider organizations. With full data center virtualization and the intelligence around all IT assets including network, compute, storage, and applications, once-siloed infrastructure assets become fully utilized with minimal effort while avoiding unnecessary infrastructure costs.

Verge.io brings data center virtualization and transformation to the forefront of MSP and enterprise organizations while complementing the CloudFabrix value of reducing complexity and creating operational excellence for clients. It is the first and only operating system of its kind that abstracts the functions of networking, compute (hypervisor), and storage components from commodity bare metal hardware to create virtual data centers.

“Never before has the combination of AI-based Asset Intelligence and a data center virtualization operating system been used to assure a successful data center transformation,” said Bhaskar Krishnamsetty, Chief Product Officer at CloudFabrix. “We’re incredibly excited to work with Verge.io, who’s well known for pioneering the Software Defined Data Center space, to facilitate the smooth transition to a Verge.io virtualized data center with minimal risk for our clients.”

“We’re thrilled to assist CloudFabrix with taking the guesswork out of the digital transformation process and reducing risk through the Verge-OS platform,” said Matt Wenzler, CEO at Verge.io. “This strategic partnership will help organizations realize operational efficiency, cost savings, and a high ROI and I look forward to working with CloudFabrix for many years to come.”

About Verge.io

Verge.io is a software-defined data center (SDDC) company whose platform, Verge-OS, is the first and only single operating system to offer a fully integrated cloud software stack used to build, deploy and manage virtual data centers. For more information, visit www.verge.io.

About CloudFabrix

CloudFabrix is the provider of the AIOps and Observability platform that scales and accelerates digital IT lifecycle planning and autonomous IT operations. CloudFabrix empowers IT leaders and operations personnel with AI-powered actionable intelligence to make faster and better decisions. For more information, visit www.cloudfabrix.com