Microsoft Renews Global Contract with Xandr

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xandr today announced the renewal of a global contract with Microsoft which sees the extension of existing technology solutions, the introduction of new ventures and follows over ten years of successful partnership. Microsoft is extending its use of Xandr’s sell-side platform, Xandr Monetize, and its Global Supply Evangelism relationship with Xandr, as Microsoft expands and diversifies its monetization strategy, focusing on increasing Microsoft’s unique audiences for advertisers across premium display, video and native supply in more than 100 countries. Concurrently, Microsoft is increasing its marketing spend that runs through Xandr’s Invest DSP and extending the Microsoft Audience Network demand platform to bid in the Xandr Marketplace.

"We always seek to align our partnership opportunities to serve the best interests of and to directly benefit the marketers and agencies looking to drive growth through our unique Microsoft audience. Our renewal with Xandr, after ten successful years of partnership, extends globally-scaled programmatic access to Microsoft’s audience that marketers rely on today,” said Kya Sainsbury-Carter, VP, Global Partner Sales at Microsoft.

“Our holistic relationship with Microsoft is entrenched in innovation and collaboration. We deeply value their continued trust in our platform and team to support formats that are so critical to the future of our advertising business,” said Dave Osborn, Senior Vice President, North America Commercial & Global Partnerships, Xandr. “Microsoft’s international growth on Xandr, across the buy- and sell-sides, and across leading formats like video and native, are critical components of our global marketplace as Xandr builds to support campaigns that span screens.”

With multiple consumer properties, including Microsoft News, MSN and Outlook.com, Microsoft has leveraged Xandr’s global technology solutions to connect its unique audiences programmatically to advertisers through both video and omnichannel demand at scale. As digital advertising budgets shift to video, Microsoft ramped up video monetization efforts supported by Xandr’s video technology solutions and unique video demand. Initially, Microsoft launched on Xandr Monetize with a single video ad format in one market and quickly expanded to three formats and into over sixty global markets. Those three video ad formats include instream pre-roll, outstream in-article and “BannerStream” which enables multiple media types to participate in a single unified auction.

Most recently, Microsoft was an early adopter of Xandr’s simplified server-side header bidding solution, Prebid Server Premium. With the technology, Microsoft consolidates its demand for video and native through the tools on Xandr Monetize, allowing for efficient private marketplace (PMP) buying and providing advertisers a unified path to access Microsoft supply.

On the buy-side, Microsoft has augmented its media spend through Xandr’s Invest DSP as one of its primary DSPs for marketing campaigns.

In 2020, Xandr joined the Microsoft Audience Network, which serves “Microsoft Audience Ads,” the only native advertising solution built by its trusted search platform, Microsoft Bing. Xandr has integrated premium third-party supply in the network, giving buyers the ability to target Microsoft unique audiences at scale across premium international native supply through Xandr Monetize.

A business unit within AT&T, Xandr powers a global marketplace for premium advertising. Our data-enabled technology platform, encompassing Xandr Invest and Xandr Monetize, optimizes return on investment for both buyers and sellers. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to inform and improve the consumer experience.