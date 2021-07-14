ADTRAN Helps Centre WISP Connect Pennsylvania to New World of Broadband Opportunities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multigigabit fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced Centre WISP is leveraging ADTRAN’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Technical Assistance Planning Services Portfolio to build a new multigigabit-capable fiber broadband network. ADTRAN global services are helping Centre WISP take the right steps in the RDOF process to secure funding to provide high-bandwidth services to Central Pennsylvania. Centre WISP’s fiber network will create a new path to revenue beyond its existing wireless offering and provide a world of new opportunities for the communities it serves.

Centre WISP has always been committed to providing subscribers with affordable fast internet speeds with no data caps, and it had a sharp focus on delivering wireless broadband service to previously underserved areas. However, the increased demand for connected applications like work from home, streaming media and precision farming led Centre WISP to build a higher capacity Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network. The service provider won RDOF funding for its fiber build and leveraged ADTRAN’s RDOF Technical Assistance to develop high-level fiber plans that demonstrate Centre WISP’s ability to meet RDOF requirements.

“Many of our local residents and businesses had no broadband service or had service speeds that were too slow. We needed to shift the paradigm. Lack of broadband access hurts our communities economically and affects who is willing to live here,” said David Gibbons, CEO at Centre WISP. “ADTRAN enabled us to increase our broadband access service speeds by a thousand. When we think about what our subscribers will be able to accomplish with this level of connectivity, enabling our communities to become Zoom towns is just the beginning; the possibilities are endless.”

Centre WISP used ADTRAN RDOF Technical Assistance Planning Services to provide RDOF documentation to show capacity planning, a comprehensive fiber coverage plan, viability of technology to serve households and overall implementation costs. The complete ADTRAN services portfolio also includes consulting services, network design, site installation, test/turn up, cloud-based network management/optimization solutions, training and maintenance/support services.

The Pennsylvania service provider paired ADTRAN’s planning services with the ADTRAN CBRS/LTE fixed wireless solution to deliver 100 Mbps broadband to areas where fiber cannot reach yet and the ADTRAN 10G fiber access platform to deliver multigigabit-capable broadband using Combo PON technology in its FTTH network. The fiber access platform is highly scalable and designed to expand beyond the long form phase of RDOF into broader network builds to enable optimized RDOF network implementations.

“We bring a unique approach to RDOF services. Our heritage as a leading access solution provider enables us to provide expert services to enable multigigabit broadband access deployments,” said Kurt Preston, Regional Vice President of Global Services at ADTRAN. “We’re proud to partner with Centre WISP as they expand their commitment to provide rural Pennsylvania with upgraded broadband access. This is a great example of how a service provider dedicated to improving its community can combine ADTRAN services and products to benefit subscribers.”

To learn more about ADTRAN’s RDOF Planning Services, please visit adtran.com/RDOF. The ADTRAN 10G fiber access platform is the highest density 10G PON solution in the U.S. market and serves as the foundation for the industry’s most comprehensive RDOF portfolio. To learn more about the platform’s full features, please visit www.adtran.com/TA5000.

