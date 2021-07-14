Blessing Hospital Selects CarePort® to Support Compliance with CMS Patient Event Notification Requirement

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarePort, powered by WellSky®, a market leader in care transitions, announced an expansion of its partnership with Blessing Hospital, an independent, not-for-profit hospital and member of Blessing Health System in Quincy, Illinois. Blessing Hospital has selected CarePort Interop to support compliance with the Condition of Participation (CoP) for patient event notifications as part of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Interoperability and Patient Access final rule, which went into effect on May 1, 2021.

The CMS Medicare CoP mandates that hospitals with an electronic health record (EHR), like Blessing Hospital, send electronic patient notifications about patient admissions, discharges, and transfers to primary care providers, physicians, post-acute providers, and suppliers. Harnessing the ability to identify and notify in- and out-of-network providers of patient admissions, discharges, and transfers in real time, CarePort Interop is a well-positioned intermediary to facilitate compliance with this requirement.

“When we realized our hospital would need an intermediary to support the patient event notification requirement, we turned to our partners at CarePort,” said Lea Ann Eickelschulte, Blessing Hospital’s chief technology officer. “CarePort Interop is a turnkey solution that offers an extensive network to seamlessly fulfill compliance requirements, allowing us to remain focused on our top priority: our patients’ health.”

CarePort is powered by the largest end-to-end care coordination network in the U.S. today, capturing more than 30% of post-acute transitions across the country, equating to over 20 million referrals sent annually. CarePort’s network connects over 900,000 direct-enabled physicians, more than 110,000 post-acute providers – including skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, long-term acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, and hospices – as well as DME suppliers, infusion centers, and dialysis facilities.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Blessing Hospital, and that they chose CarePort Interop as their compliance solution for CMS’s new requirement,” said Lissy Hu, M.D., CarePort CEO and founder. “We look forward to continued collaboration with the health system; leveraging CarePort Interop, Blessing Hospital can further advance care coordination and optimize patient outcomes.”

About CarePort, powered by WellSky®

CarePort is the leading care coordination network with thousands of providers connected across the U.S. The end-to-end platform bridges acute and post-acute EHR data, providing visibility into the entire patient journey for providers, physicians, payers, and ACOs. With CarePort, healthcare professionals can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care to better track and manage patients as they move through the continuum. CarePort helps providers meet and comply with the patient event notification Condition of Participation as part of the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access final rule and the IMPACT Act. Read more about CarePort on careporthealth.com, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Blessing Hospital

Blessing Hospital, Quincy, IL, is a not-for-profit, community hospital serving 21 counties in west central Illinois, northeast Missouri and southeast Iowa. Blessing Hospital employs more than 2,700 people. The hospital has a national reputation for quality including a Leapfrog Group patient safety “A” grade, holds national Chest Pain Center, Primary Stroke Center, Commission on Cancer and American College of Radiation Oncology accreditations, and is certified by DNV Healthcare. Blessing Hospital is part of the Blessing Health System. Learn more at blessinghealth.org.