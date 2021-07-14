Amentum Selected for $950M RISE IDIQ

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has selected Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, to provide infrastructure, supporting tools and services for its threat radar systems and combat training ranges under a new indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract.

The Range IDIQ Support Effort (RISE) multiple award contract has a maximum value of $950 million over five years.

Amentum will compete for task orders related to not only threat radar systems and combat training ranges, but also support for joint threat emitter platforms and modernization programs of the Air Force’s range threat systems branch.

“Amentum is pleased to be included among the companies awarded a position on the RISE IDIQ, which will allow the Air Force to support and modernize its range threat systems,” said Greg Ihde, senior vice president of Amentum’s Operations, Warfighter Support Sector. “We look forward to bringing our deep experience as the premier test and training range provider to support the service’s needs on an as-required basis.”

Work will take place where needed as directed from Hill AFB, Utah.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 34,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.