Dragos Becomes Founding Sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita to Protect Next Generation of Manufacturing

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, today announced that it has become a founding sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita, a new Industry 4.0 immersive experience center by Deloitte.

As a founding sponsor, Dragos will work with Deloitte to protect and enable manufacturers to quickly adopt state-of-the-art, Industry 4.0 technologies to drive new business models and boost quality, productivity, and sustainability. The Dragos Platform will be deployed into The Smart Factory @ Wichita and showcased throughout the experience as cybersecurity topics are addressed, and OT monitoring use cases are demonstrated. The experience will also highlight Dragos’s integration into the smart factory ecosystem – including OT asset management and advanced analytics.

Visitors to The Smart Factory @ Wichita will also have an opportunity to co-innovate with Dragos in the Infor Garage. A collaboration between Infor, a Koch Industries company, Koch manufacturing companies such as INVISTA and Georgia Pacific, and Koch portfolio companies such as Dragos. The Infor Garage will offer a dedicated collaboration space to explore case studies, use cases, and co-innovate new solutions for smarter supply chains, asset management, maintenance, and operations.

“Of the customers Dragos worked with on security assessments in 2020, 90% lacked visibility into their OT assets. In addition to this lack of critical visibility, manufacturing leaders must contend with increasing exposure to cyberthreats and the ongoing threat of high-profile cybersecurity incidents, ” said Jon Lavender, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Dragos, Inc. “The Smart Factory @ Wichita by Deloitte will help customers better understand this link between ICS/OT cybersecurity and the advancement of new, transformative manufacturing technologies.”

The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a highly digitized, connected production facility that uses technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics to help companies manufacture products, create new business value, unlock data-driven insights, and automate or eliminate business processes. These technologies enable people to do their jobs in a more productive, efficient, and secure manner while improving quality and overall safety. The Smart Factory @ Wichita will bring digital transformation to life by demonstrating how to merge existing technologies with new innovations, sparking a dialogue about how companies can accelerate their journeys toward scalable and sustainable capabilities.

“We are thrilled to have Dragos on board as a founding sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita to accelerate the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and the value it can bring to manufacturers across their business ecosystem,” said Stephen Laaper, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “The Dragos Platform, developed by their recognized ICS/OT industry specialists, will be seen in action on the factory floor. In addition, the industry knowledge Dragos brings to the manufacturing cybersecurity environment will enhance the experience and outcome available to clients that walk through the factory doors, accelerating the speed and adoption of digital transformation for their organization.”

The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a 60,000 square feet sustainable space located on Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus. The Smart Factory includes a fully operational production line and experiential labs for developing and exploring smart factory innovative capabilities.

About Dragos, Inc

Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of government and private sector experience.

Dragos codifies the knowledge of our cybersecurity experts into an integrated software platform that provides customers critical visibility into ICS and OT networks so that threats are identified and can be addressed before they become significant events. Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including power and water utilities, energy, and manufacturing, and are optimized for emerging applications like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT).

Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East.

Visit dragos.com for more information or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.