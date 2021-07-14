Sentar Wins $9M NASA MSFC Ground Systems Engineering Support Services Blanket Purchase Agreement Through 2024

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentar Inc. (Sentar), one of the fastest growing cybersecurity and intelligence solutions, operations and technology providers in the national security sector, announced today the award of the MSFC Ground Systems Engineering Support Services Contract from NASA. Sentar was awarded a $9 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Blanket Purchase Agreement and will compete for task orders through 2024.

Through this contract, Sentar will provide Ground Systems Engineering Support Services to NASA Marshall Space Flight Center. Sentar will also provide expertise and knowledge about the design, integration and management of complex ground systems used in military or civilian spacecraft monitoring and/or command and control applications.

Sentar and other contractors will:

prepare mission operations concepts

develop the required console products (including displays and command and control strategies

prepare and participate in any training and mission simulations required for mission execution

conduct mission operations for the customer

“This opportunity allows Sentar to support NASA in every step of developing complex ground systems for our nation’s expanding space program,” said Paul Presson, Vice President of Army, Air Force and Space. “We are honored to have been selected for the Ground Systems Engineering Support Services BPA and look forward to being a trusted and reliable partner to NASA for many years to come.”

The period of performance for this BPA is from June 15, 2021 through 2024.

About Sentar, Inc.

Sentar is one of the fastest-growing cyber intelligence, analytics and operations solutions providers focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence, analytics, and systems engineering into holistic solutions that combine these disciplines to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. Visit www.sentar.com for more information.