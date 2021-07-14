Kinetic Business by Windstream Partners with PGA TOUR’s Barbasol Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinetic Business by Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications, is proud to announce the second year of a partnership with Barbasol Championship as the official fiber internet, streaming and technology solutions partner for a premier golf tournament at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville on July 15-18.

Kinetic Business will showcase tech solutions backed by fiber internet by providing broadcast capabilities for the tournament as well as complimentary WiFi for those attending. Additionally, Kinetic’s video streaming product will run over the same fiber backbone for guests in all hospitality areas.

“ Our partnership with Kinetic Business provides the Barbasol Championship with a seamless fan and player experience,” said tournament director Bryan Pettigrew. “ The technology provided by Kinetic Business allows fans to watch professional golf on television and guests on site to have an enhanced experience.”

Like any PGA TOUR event, championship play drives tourism and business development to the Lexington area. It is estimated that the Barbasol Championship and the newly created First Tee-Greater Lexington and Barbasol Junior Championship generate over $20 million annually in economic impact to the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This year’s purse for the professional golf event is $3.5 million.

Kinetic is currently involved in a multi-year $2 billion fiber investment across its 18-state footprint. The company invested almost $47 million in 2020 to expand broadband access in Kentucky alone. Almost 92,000 locations had access to gig speeds at the end of 2020, while almost 479,400 locations had access to 25 Mbps or more.

“ Many of the solutions that fans and players will use at this tournament are also available to businesses in the Lexington area,” said Brian Harman, president of Kinetic operations in Kentucky. “ We’re excited to see the PGA TOUR compete on a beautiful course just outside Lexington, and to show the players and their fans how they can count on Kinetic to grow their businesses.”

In addition to a fiber-backed network, Kinetic Business offers a strong security portfolio for customers ranging in size from small to enterprise, including: DDoS, Managed Network Security, MPLS/L3VPN & VLS, Managed Router, SD-WAN, Enhanced LAN & Wi-Fi.

To learn more about Kinetic Business by Windstream, please visit kineticbusiness.com.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream, a privately held communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at KineticBusiness.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticBiz.

About the Barbasol Championship

The 2021 Barbasol Championship is a PGA TOUR event that will be played July 15 – 18, 2021 at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, a suburb of Lexington. Champions is an Arthur Hills designed golf course conveniently located one hour from Cincinnati and Louisville. The Barbasol Championship provides its winner with 300 FedEx Cup Points and a two-year PGA TOUR exemption and a trip to the PGA Championship. The 2019 winner of the Barbasol Championship was Jim Herman.