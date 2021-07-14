Fidelity and Mitsui Form Joint Venture to Accelerate Hyperscale Strategy in Japan

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colt Data Centre Services (DCS), a leading provider of global hyperscale data centre solutions, today announced, that Fidelity has entered into a joint venture agreement with Mitsui & Co, and Mitsui & Co Asset Management Holdings, to provide state-of-the-art hyperscale data centres in Japan. The new joint venture will be owned 50:50 and will further strengthen Colt DCS’ presence in the Tokyo and Osaka regions of Japan.

The joint venture between Fidelity and Mitsui will allow Colt DCS to further accelerate its hyperscale strategy in Japan, where it has seen unprecedented success. The company pre-sold 94% of its capacity before the launch of its Inzai Three facility November of last year, and has recently been named Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 Japan Data Center Services Company of the Year, a prestigious award which examines criteria such as customer experience, operations excellence technical capabilities, and innovation. Colt DCS currently have 50MW existing built in Japan, which will almost triple to 140MW following the joint venture.

“Japan remains a strategic country of focus for our regional expansion, where the demand for large-scale data centre capacity outstrips supply,” commented Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO, Colt Data Centre Services. “Whilst Colt DCS already has a solid reputation in the market for working with the world’s largest hyperscale cloud providers and multi-national companies, the partnership with Mitsui and its strategic alliances will provide new opportunities for us to further penetrate the domestic enterprise sector and accelerate our land banking strategy.”

The joint venture will appoint Colt Data Centre Services as the exclusive service provider for the design, development, operations and customer service management for the venture. Mitsui & Co., Realty Management Ltd., a private real estate fund management subsidiary of Mitsui will serve as the asset manager for the joint venture, covering structuring, financing, land sourcing, development support and Japanese customer marketing by utilising Mitsui group’s deep industrial capabilities.

“Data centres play a critical role in the digital transformation of businesses across the globe, and the demand for high-quality and environmentally conscious hyperscale data centres is huge,” added Shinsuke Waka, GM of Financial Business Division, from Mitsui & Co. “Through the management of the Mitsui Fund and our joint venture, Mitsui will utilise its unique financial and industrial capabilities to respond jointly to these needs with its global prestigious partners.”

