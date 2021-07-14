StormFisher and Generate Launch Innovative Food Waste Recovery Facility

DRUMBO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StormFisher, a leader in the circular economy and decarbonization solutions, announces the expansion of its operations with the addition of a $20 million resource recovery facility in Drumbo, Ontario. This project was built in partnership with Generate, a leading North American sustainable infrastructure company. Located west of Kitchener along highway 401, this facility provides food waste recycling services to handle packaged organics to divert waste from landfills.

StormFisher’s Drumbo facility will enable more municipalities, restaurants, grocery stores, and food manufacturers to achieve their environmental goals by reducing food waste while simultaneously producing renewable energy and organic fertilizer. The facility will have the capacity to process over 100,000 tonnes of food waste per year.

“We are thrilled to expand operations so that our customers can broaden their environmental practices by diverting packaged food and green-bin materials sustainably. At the new, purpose-built facility, we separate food waste from non-organic material using best in class technologies,” said Brandon Moffatt, Vice President Development at StormFisher. “This facility initiates an important first step in organics processing by transforming residential and commercial organic waste into renewable energy and fertilizer.”

Municipalities especially can benefit from StormFisher’s capabilities. Recently, the City of Stratford partnered with StormFisher as part of their green bin program launch. “Working with StormFisher has allowed Stratford to ensure we achieve our environmental targets and to provide our residents with reliable recycling and waste disposal options,” said Taylor Crinklaw, Director of Infrastructure and Development Services for the City of Stratford.

StormFisher also supports food processors like Maple Leaf Foods. “The food industry is often faced with the challenge of disposing packaged foods in a sustainable manner, and StormFisher’s resource recovery facility in Drumbo addresses this issue head on,” said Tim Faveri, Vice President, Sustainability and Shared Value, Maple Leaf Foods. “Working with StormFisher over the years has directly supported Maple Leaf Foods’ journey to become the most sustainable protein company on earth.”

As the developer and operator responsible for the entire lifecycle of their facilities, StormFisher is committed to building with proven technologies for optimal operations compliant with all regulatory obligations. StormFisher prides itself on being accessible and transparent to the customers they serve and the communities they operate in. Just recently, the Canadian Biogas Association awarded StormFisher the Project of the Year Award for their decarbonization strategies and solutions to create a sustainably powered planet.

The economic and environmental benefits of food waste recycling have also been recognized by the Ontario Government. Recent regulatory changes help support the growth of food waste recycling by easing the process of developing on-farm biogas systems. “By reducing regulatory burden for on-farm anaerobic digesters, we can provide economic solutions to divert more valuable food and organic waste from landfills, while maintaining environmental protections by encouraging the recycling of nutrients and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. These farms can benefit from taking processed materials, like those at the new Drumbo facility, which is ready for digesters, potentially increasing farms’ renewable natural gas outputs.

Constructing the new facility was made possible by StormFisher’s partnership with Generate. “Generate and StormFisher are focused on bringing innovative solutions for food waste to the North American Market,” said John Dannan, Principal at Generate. “We’re proud to partner with StormFisher to open this critical and innovative facility in Drumbo, Ontario that will serve the community with new solutions for organic waste, while also creating clean energy and diverting waste from landfills.”

Rural Oxford Economic Development Corporation recognizes the significant impact this facility will have on the local economy. "The StormFisher expansion is a great addition to Rural Oxford, bringing in numerous new full-time positions as well as offering construction and maintenance contracts to dozens of local contractors,” said Ronda Stewart, Economic Development Director. “They’ve only just begun operations in Blandford-Blenheim township and already we can see the economic impact StormFisher can have on its communities. We look forward to celebrating the continued success of this forward-thinking company.”

About StormFisher

At StormFisher, our mission is to help mitigate climate change and create a safe and clean planet for people around the world through decarbonization strategies and solutions. We do this by converting food waste, water, and energy into renewable natural gas that can be used to power businesses, manufacturing plants, schools and other organizations. Visit stormfisher.com for more information or follow up on social media:

About Generate

Generate Capital, Inc. is a leading sustainable infrastructure company driving the infrastructure revolution. Generate builds, owns, operates and finances solutions for clean energy, water, waste and transportation. Founded in 2014, Generate partners with over 35 technology and project developers and owns and operates more than 2,000 assets globally. Generate is the one-stop shop offering pioneers of the infrastructure revolution tailored funding and support needed to get projects built. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable resources to over 2,000 customers, companies, communities, school districts and universities. Together, we are rebuilding the world. For more information, please visit www.generatecapital.com.