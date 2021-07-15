2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD. to Open a Fifth Store in Taiwan, 2nd Street Xizhi iFG Mall, on July 23, 2021, in New Taipei City, Taiwan

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO:2681), is set to open 2ND STREET Xizhi iFG Mall (U-Town), on the second floor of that mall on July 23, 2021. This will be the fifth shop in Taiwan for 2nd Street Taiwan Co., Ltd.

Within Japan, GEO Holdings has more than 2,000 shops and EC stores, including GEO Shops, which sell and rent DVDs, CD, and video games, and 2ND STREET, which handles the sales of a comprehensive selection of used products, including clothing, furniture, and appliances. Beginning in 2018, the first 2ND STREET shops outside of Japan began by opening in the United States and in Malaysia. The first shop in Taiwan opened in August of 2020, and this shop, 2ND STREET Xizhi iFG Mall (U-Town), will be the fifth.

iFG Mall (U-Town), in which this 2nd STREET shop will open, is a mixed purpose shopping and business center, and it is also a large-scale shopping mall within walking distance of Xike Station on Taiwan Rail. In addition to shops offering Japanese brands and lifestyle goods, there are also gourmet restaurants, leisure facilities, and a supermarket. The wide variety of venues within the mall enhances the shopping pleasure there, attracting not only local customers but many people from neighboring Taipei as well.

2ND STREET Xizhi iFG Mall (U-Town) will carry approximately 9,000 luxurious items for reuse, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories, carefully selected from the abundant inventory purchased at approximately 700 2ND STREET shops within Japan. Those items will include selections from Japanese designer brands as well as internationally popular luxury brands. The array of items will include reasonably priced quality selections from designer brands and boutiques in the United States and Europe as well.

The shop will be laid out, as is the case for 2ND STREET shops in Japan, in ways that categorize the different items and genres, making it easier to find what you are looking for. It will also include venues to show off and sell recent fashion trends, including street styles.

This shop will offer a purchasing service, in addition to sales. *1

2nd Street Taiwan has plans to open an additional four shops by the end of March 2022.

*1 The start time of the purchasing service is yet to be determined.

2ND STREET Xizhi iFG Mall (U-Town) Opening Date: Friday, July 23, 2021, local time Address: 2F iFG Shopping Center, No. 93-99, Section 1, Xintaiwu Road, Xizhi District, New Taipei City, Taiwan Hours of Operation: 11:00 until 21:30 (from 11:00 to 22:00 on Fridays and Saturdays) Floor Space: 3,380 square feet Products on Sale: A total of approximately 9,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories. 2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD. Address: 5F-11, 41 Nanjing W. Rd., Datong District, Taipei Capitalization: 28 million NTD (a wholly-owned subsidiary of GEO Group) Date of Establishment August 30, 2019 Director: Sadaharu Ideguchi Business Description Shop Management and Wholesale Sales for Used Clothing and Accessories 2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD. URLs Shop: https://2ndstreet.com.tw Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/2ndstreet_taiwan/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2ndSTREET.TAIWAN/ LINE: https://line.me/R/ti/p/@062zihqb

GEO Holdings

GEO Holdings is a retail business, listed in the first division of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with 300 billion yen in annual sales. It manages more than 2,000 shops and EC stores in a wide variety of business formats, including GEO Shops that sell and rent DVDs, CDs, and video games, 2ND STREET shops that handle a comprehensive selection of used clothing, furniture, and appliances, as well as bargain shops and discount stationery stores.

See http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.

