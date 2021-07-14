PanAmerican Seed Leverages Tavant's Artificial Intelligence Expertise to Optimize its Seed Production Process

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, a digital products and solutions company, today announced it has partnered with PanAmerican Seed, which is a part of Ball Horticultural Company, a leader in all facets of horticulture. The partnership will help Ball Horticultural Company create its master data lake platform architecture and further allow them to reduce overall seed production costs.

Tavant’s innovative solution, powered by advanced analytics, machine learning, and Microsoft Azure data services, will enable Ball Horticultural Company with real-time actionable insights to address supply and demand needs for developing, producing, and distributing commercial seeds and flowers for thousands of ornamental crops.

Tavant will combine machine learning techniques with Ball Horticultural Company’s century-long experience and science of seed germination to predict and improve the overall pod outcome. Tavant’s master data lake architecture will be a centralized repository that will allow Ball Horticultural Company to store all its unstructured and structured data at scale. The machine learning-based models and advanced analytics with rich dashboards and visualization will enable better decision-making for the business.

“We have been exploring ways to predict the demand and supply of its F1 hybrid and open-pollinated seeds. Our goal is to cost optimize the labor-intensive specialty crop agriculture business,” said Gus Tassara, Global Director of PanAmerican Seed. “By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, we expect swift decision making, continue to be reliable, and stay ahead in the industry.”

“We are excited to partner with Tavant and leverage their deep engineering expertise and knowledge of the agriculture technology domain. This collaboration will help us fast forward our business and serve our customers better,” added Tassara.

“Tavant’s partnership with Ball Horticultural Company brings our Agtech and machine learning capabilities into their ecosystem. Our goal is to optimize the yield and maximize their return on investment,” said Vikas Khosla, Executive Vice President of Tavant. “Our strong partnership and joint technology research focus with Microsoft will enable Ball Horticultural Company to improve productivity with data-driven decision-making.”

“This is the decade of connectivity fueled agriculture. Microsoft is committed to open agriculture platforms that enable customers like PanAmerican Seed to grow more with less while protecting the Planet. Together with Tavant, we intend to bring the benefits of machine learning to sustainable farming,” said John Workman, Data and AI Solutions Specialist, Microsoft.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and platforms company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Ball Horticultural Company

Ball Horticultural Company and its global family of breeders, research and development teams, suppliers, and distribution companies has a strong presence on six continents in 20 countries. Launched by George J. Ball in 1905 as a wholesale cut flower operation, our company has grown to color the world and transform garden dreams into reality. Our plants and products are making history in the world of gardening. Among these are award-winning flowers, vegetables, perennials, roses and shrubs recognized worldwide for their performance and consumer appeal. www.ballhort.com