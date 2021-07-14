Cloudleaf and Adapt Ideations Announce Innovative IoT Asset Monitoring Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the continued expansion of Cloudleaf’s supply chain ecosystem, Cloudleaf, Inc. and Adapt Ideations are pleased to announce their technology partnership. Cloudleaf provides a SaaS digital intelligence platform that leverages IoT and digital twin technologies to bring enhanced solutions that deliver end-to-end supply chain visibility across the globe. Adapt Ideations is a leading asset intelligence management solution, developing monitoring solutions for high-value and temperature sensitive assets within the global supply chain.

Together Cloudleaf and Adapt Ideations are providing organizations with the ability to track their assets through Adapt Ideations’s innovative hardware technologies that integrate directly into Cloudleaf’s ‘single source-of-truth’ SaaS platform. Combining these strengths, end-users gain end-to-end visibility of their supply chains and transform everyday data into highly efficient operations.

“Adapt Ideations is proud to strategically partner with Cloudleaf, offering world-class, industry-disrupting, near real-time solutions globally. Both Adapt Ideations and Cloudleaf understand the power of data in today’s market. Combined, we offer a new aspect to near real-time data capture and the predictive analytics framework that will drive smarter decision-making at the source. This partnership brings about the best of all aspects of data intelligence that move industries forward,” says Jody Radoff, Adapt Ideations CRO.

“The Cloudleaf platform provides flexibility in the development and deployment of ground-truth data solutions for supply chain,” says Ken Carpenter, Cloudleaf’s Head of Partnerships. “Matching that with the power of Adapt Ideations’s offerings provides resolution to IoT use cases now and sustainability into the future.”

For more information, please go to www.cloudleaf.com and www.adaptideations.com.

About Cloudleaf

Cloudleaf powers next-generation digital supply chains with insights from ground truth and real-time decision-making. Our SaaS platform leverages hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, AI/ML, and IoT technologies to deliver continuous visibility and intelligence. We enable business leaders to make the right decisions in real-time to increase revenues, avoid disruptions, deliver better business outcomes, improve customer satisfaction and increase sustainability. For more information, visit: www.cloudleaf.com

About Adapt Ideations

Adapt Ideations is a leading asset intelligence management enterprise. Adapt Ideations designs and develops near real-time asset monitoring solutions for high-value and temperature sensitive assets within the global supply chain. Adapt Ideations is known for their innovative solutions that assists in automating everyday asset management functions for companies enabling greater visibility & traceability to be achieved. Adapt Ideations prides itself on assisting clients transform everyday data into operational efficiency. For more information, visit: www.adaptideations.com