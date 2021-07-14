iPipeline Teams with Symetra to Insure Term Life Customers in Minutes

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iPipeline® — a leading provider of no-code/low-code content-based digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry, has partnered with Symetra Life Insurance Company to innovate the new business acquisition process for Symetra’s new, fully automated SwiftTermSM term life insurance product. The comprehensive solution modernizes the agent and client experience using a drop ticket to rapidly collect client information, which is transferred to an e-Application for client collaboration. The iPipeline platform integrates with the MRAS (Munich Re® Automation Solutions) underwriting engine to generate reflexive questions and queries data vendors for real-time validation to support automated decisioning. The streamlined approach is designed to result in the best underwriting path for each applicant, with most receiving either an instant decision or a light touch by an underwriter to drive policy issuance.

“iPipeline and Symetra came together to create an innovative approach to accelerate the new business acquisition process for SwiftTerm. This automated approach dramatically improves how agents collaborate with their clients to rapidly fulfill their term life insurance needs,” said Larry Berran, CEO, iPipeline. “No medical exam/instant issue life insurance with same day approval is no longer a dream. It is quickly becoming a reality for clients who meet the requirements and carriers who have implemented the necessary technologies. This is a real game changer for Symetra, and iPipeline is pleased to be a part of the groundbreaking initiative.”

“Symetra’s vision is to help empower our customers and partners and implementing next-gen technologies that make it easier to do business with us is a key part of achieving that vision. Whether an applicant qualifies for instant issue or requires a light touch from an underwriter, our goal is to make the SwiftTerm application process simple and issue term life insurance in 25 minutes or less,” said Mindi Work, SVP, Chief of Strategy, Symetra. “While there will always be instances where full underwriting is required, we are committed to optimizing our instant issue approach — from the initial drop ticket and rules-based decisioning to policy issuance — to improve the overall customer experience. Our iPipeline partnership helped us make significant advancements to achieve this vision, and we are excited to offer this to qualified applicants at competitive pricing with portal-based payment.”

To learn more about iPipeline’s innovations in client collaboration, click here, contact sales@ipipeline.com, or call 1-800-758-0824, option 2. For more information about SwiftTerm, visit www.swifttermlife.com.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading provider of no-code/low-code, content-based digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Through our SSG Digital, end-to-end platform, we accelerate and simplify sales, compliance, operations, and support. We provide process automation and seamless integration between every participant in our ecosystem including carriers, agents, general agencies, advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, securities/mutual fund firms, and their consumers on a global basis. Our innovative solutions include pre-sales support, new business and underwriting, policy administration, point-of-sale execution of applications, post-sale support, data analysis, reporting, user-driven configuration, consumer delivery and self-service, and agency and firm management.

iPipeline’s platform is used by approximately 450 carriers and fund companies, 1,400 distributors and financial institutions, and their agents and licensed advisors in a cloud-based environment. With headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania, iPipeline has locations in Boston, Bromley (UK), Burlington (Canada), Cheltenham (UK), Dallas, Davidson, Fort Lauderdale, Huntersville, Ontario (CA), Philadelphia, Pleasanton, and Salt Lake City. Visit www.ipipeline.com.