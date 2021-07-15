Oregon’s Longview Ranch and the Forest’s Carbon Rights

KIMBERLY, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longview Ranch, located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape and is committed to responsible and sustainable land-use practices.

Today, Oregon’s Longview Ranch is working on a project to sell the carbon rights to its forest. This is an exciting venture that will ensure the forest is kept healthy and not clear cut for the next 40 years. Longview Ranch is working with the American Carbon Registry and a company called BlueSource, the largest environmental projects developer in the U.S., to have this in place within the next 18 months.

This means large companies will pay for the carbon rights to work with landowners to ensure the carbon they are emitting into the air has trees to process that carbon and turn it back into clean air.

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.