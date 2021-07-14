Doosan Mobility Innovation Signed the First Dealership Contract in Europe With FRP Technologies

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doosan Mobility Innovation(DMI) is accelerating its plan to enter the European market with the first European dealer, FRP Advanced Technologies Aerospace & Defence, S.L(FRP Tech.).

FRP Tech., is a professional drone sales and service provider, supporting innovative drone solutions and platforms for civil and military sectors. In particular, FRP Tech. plans to provide the optimal solution using DMI hydrogen drone on oil & gas companies and military that requires long endurance.

With a new dealer, DMI will be able to provide product sales and services to European customers.

DMI CEO Lee Doo-soon said, “We are able to enter the European markets that possess high growth potential through collaboration with FRP Tech.” and “The hydrogen drone is highly compatible with Europe’s environmental policies and provides a long endurance solution. It is expected to be used in various fields.”

Additionally, Francisco Requena Paredes, CEO of FRP Tech., said, “DMI’s hydrogen drone can become a game changer in the commercial drone market with its flight time.” and “Hydrogen drones are highly likely to be used in various fields, from wind power plant inspections to public safety.”

Meanwhile, according to Teal Group, the European commercial drone market is expected to reach 760 million USD in 2021, and grow to about 1.8 billion dollar in 2025 as BVLOS flights are partially allowed with the unification of EU regulations.

About Doosan Mobility Innovation

Doosan Mobility Innovation creates the world's first commercialized hydrogen fuel cell system for drones, which have 2-hours of flight time four times than battery drones. With long endurance, DMI’s hydrogen drones are utilized in various industrial fields including utility inspection, delivery, environmental monitoring, and public safety. Based on this green technology, DMI successfully launched its products in USA, China and Korea in 2019 and will expand its business globally.

About FRP Advanced Technologies Aerospace & Defence, S.L

FRP is a consulting and engineering company that integrates for its clients Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) technology in the core of their business in order to add know-how in an eco-sustainable vision that introduces hydrogen as a fuel helping to eliminate the carbon footprint. FRP supports the clients for incorporating aerial platforms with specific ad-hoc engineering, payload integration and AI solutions providing innovation for civilian and military sectors.