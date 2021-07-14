Securonix and PwC India Strategic Technology Partnership to Power and Scale Cyber Protection and Threat Monitoring

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, today announced a strategic technology partnership with PwC India. As PwC continues to scale its operations with Cyber Protection Centers and Active Threat Monitoring programs, it has selected the Securonix security operations and analytics platform as its next-generation SIEM solution of choice.

With a broadening attack landscape, cyber risks setting new records, and a shortage of experienced, affordable cybersecurity professionals, organizations have turned to analytics and automated response in order to meet the needs of today's security and human resource challenges. PwC India Cyber Security Services deliver unparalleled guidance, assurance, and compliance to organizations in India, increasingly in the form of a trusted and integrated managed security services partner (MSSP).

“The sheer complexity of cyber threats facing businesses today is impossible to manage without deep expertise and advanced technologies. It’s critical that organizations maintain focus on their core business while partnering to maintain a consistent security posture and continued compliance,” said Sangram Gayal, Partner at PwC. “By offering top of the line SIEM through Securonix, we’re able to ensure comprehensive and scalable security for our customers in the complex threat landscape.”

Securonix’s Next-Gen SIEM is underpinned by big data collected in real-time and spans analytics, user behavior, threat detection, threat intelligence, and threat modeling. Through this partnership, PwC is able to automate security operations for its customers while using machine learning to identify priority threats originating from inside and outside of customer environments. This approach puts technology on the front lines, freeing up humans to concentrate on more complex, value-add tasks while providing increased visibility across the full threat landscape through a single point of management.

“Both Securonix and PwC have embraced cloud-first and share the belief that this approach is the only way to meet the threat business face,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO, Securonix. “PwC India has also recognized the strength of Securonix's vision, our deep threat research capabilities, and unmatched technology differentiators, which we look forward to extending to its customers.”

"Our partnership with PwC India demonstrates Securonix’s rapid ascension in the Indian and SAARC market, as a security solution provider, a platform rooted in data science, and threat research leader,” said Harshil Doshi, Director of Sales, Securonix. “The strength of our partnership will act as a force multiplier for our combined resources, which will greatly benefit both the Indian market and organizations globally.”

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining SIEM for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprise. Built on big data architecture, Securonix delivers SIEM, UEBA, XDR, SOAR, Security Data Lake, NTA and vertical-specific applications as a pure SaaS solution with unlimited scalability and no infrastructure cost. Securonix reduces noise and prioritizes high fidelity alerts with behavioral analytics technology that pioneered the UEBA category. To learn more, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.