McLane Company To Host National Hiring Day On July 16 To Hire More Than 2,000 Drivers And Warehouse Teammates

Among the employment opportunities at McLane Company are Yard Drivers. Teammates like Daphne support trailer movements at the distribution center and drive and maneuver tractor-trailers to specified doors or lot locations. (Photo: Business Wire)

McLane Company is a leading supply chain services company and will host a National Hiring Day to make it as easy as possible for anyone to start a part-time or a full-time career. McLane is hiring more than 2,000 people for career opportunities as drivers or as warehouse teammates. Candidates can apply in person at any of McLane Company's 70 distribution centers nationwide from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 16. They will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with teammates and receive on-the-spot offers. McLane has available roles for any qualified applicant 18 years or older, from students and military service members to retirees, including overnight and daytime jobs. Open positions include a variety of warehouse and driver roles to help move and deliver the products that ensure the success of our business and that of our customers. McLane also offers development and career advancement opportunities at all levels. More than 35 years ago, after serving in the United States Air Force, our CEO and president Tony Frankenberger began his career as an hourly teammate washing and fueling trucks for McLane Company. In the spirit of building the best team, McLane Company invests heavily in the well-being of teammates by offering a wide variety of affordable health care and insurance benefits, an industry-leading 401K retirement plan with employer match, paid holidays, vacation, tuition assistance, and time-off business based on years of service.

McLane Company is a leading supply chain services company and will host a National Hiring Day to make it as easy as possible for anyone to start a part-time or a full-time career. McLane is hiring more than 2,000 people for career opportunities as drivers or as warehouse teammates. Candidates can apply in person at any of McLane Company's 70 distribution centers nationwide from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 16. They will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with teammates and receive on-the-spot offers. McLane has available roles for any qualified applicant 18 years or older, from students and military service members to retirees, including overnight and daytime jobs. Open positions include a variety of warehouse and driver roles to help move and deliver the products that ensure the success of our business and that of our customers. McLane also offers development and career advancement opportunities at all levels. More than 35 years ago, after serving in the United States Air Force, our CEO and president Tony Frankenberger began his career as an hourly teammate washing and fueling trucks for McLane Company. In the spirit of building the best team, McLane Company invests heavily in the well-being of teammates by offering a wide variety of affordable health care and insurance benefits, an industry-leading 401K retirement plan with employer match, paid holidays, vacation, tuition assistance, and time-off business based on years of service.

TEMPLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company, will host a National Hiring Day to make it as easy as possible for anyone to start a part-time or a full-time career. McLane Company is hiring more than 2,000 people for career opportunities as drivers or as warehouse teammates. Candidates can apply in person at any of McLane Company's 70 distribution centers nationwide from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 16. They will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with teammates and receive on-the-spot offers.

McLane Company has available full- and part-time roles for qualified applicants age 18 and older for warehouse and 21 and older for drivers, including overnight and daytime jobs.

“National Hiring Day is a simple and convenient way for any job seeker to apply for an open role, get to know us, and begin a career with McLane Company," said Paula Hubbard, McLane Company's chief human resources officer. “Our teammates work in a strong, stable, and reliable organization with 125 years of experience successfully serving America’s leading convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants.”

McLane Company offers development and career advancement opportunities at all levels. More than 35 years ago, after serving in the United States Air Force, our CEO and president Tony Frankenberger began his career as an hourly teammate washing and fueling trucks for McLane Company.

“As an hourly teammate, I worked in just about every area of the company, including the cooler, freezer, repack, loading, and receiving," said Frankenberger. "Learning the fundamentals of the business helped me to advance.”

In the spirit of building the best team, McLane Company invests heavily in the well-being of teammates by offering a wide variety of affordable health care and insurance benefits, an industry-leading 401K retirement plan with employer match, paid holidays, vacation, tuition assistance and time-off business based on years of service.

No reservations or resumes are required for National Hiring Day. Job seekers are invited to sign up and apply in advance by visiting http://joinmclane.com/national-hiring-day. Or, job seekers can walk into one of our 70 locations and apply and be interviewed.

About McLane

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates over 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private fleets. The company buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly-owned Berkshire unit Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK) and employs 22,000 teammates.

McLane Company video testimonials and additional photos are available upon request.