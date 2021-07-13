Turtle Beach’s Award-Winning Recon Controller for Xbox Now Available for Pre-Order

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced its award-winning Recon™ Controller is now available for pre-order. Unveiled at E3 2021, the Designed for Xbox Recon Controller was proudly designated with “Best of E3” awards from CNN Underscored and Android Authority for blending game-changing controls with Turtle Beach’s signature audio technologies. This first-to-market combination of powerful integrated audio and innovative controls elevates gamers’ senses and gameplay experiences when playing on Xbox and Windows 10 PCs. Turtle Beach’s Recon Controller comes in black or white for a MSRP of $59.95 and launches worldwide on August 1, 2021. Reserve your Recon Controller today by pre-ordering from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers.

“The Recon Controller’s unique features and powerful audio make it the perfect companion to the millions of Turtle Beach headsets gamers on Xbox are already using,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The current global gamepad accessory market for third party controllers generates $600 million in annual sales and is growing rapidly. The Recon Controller’s unmatched features and design gives Turtle Beach a powerful entrance into the gamepad market, bolstered by the same industry expertise that’s made us the best-selling gaming headset maker for the past decade plus. The team has delivered an amazing product with the Recon Controller and I can’t wait to get this in the hands of Xbox gamers.”

Designed for Xbox, the all-new Recon Controller is the first controller to pair Turtle Beach’s signature audio innovations with game-winning controls. Gamers on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and compatible Windows 10 PCs will be able to plug in any wired headset with a standard 3.5mm audio interface and take advantage of proven Turtle Beach features, including Superhuman Hearing®, Mic Monitoring, Signature Audio Presets, and more. Additionally, Pro-Aim™ Focus Mode lets gamers tune the thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long-range accuracy, while up to four profiles can be saved on each of the mappable rear quick-action buttons. Feel the recoil of gunshots and the purr of vehicle engines through next-gen vibration feedback from dual-rumble motors in the handles and triggers. The Recon Controller lets gamers play longer and stay cooler thanks to its ergonomic shape and cooling rubber grips. The Recon Controller is the perfect companion for any wired gaming headset, like Turtle Beach’s all-new Recon 500 and best-selling Recon 70 series headsets.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

