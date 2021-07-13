Allison Transmission and IndyGo Partner to Bring Electric Hybrid Buses to Indianapolis Public Transit

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce that in partnership with Cummins and GILLIG, has delivered 24 electric hybrid buses to IndyGo, the Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation.

Allison’s H 40 EPTM electric hybrid propulsion system is paired with the Cummins B6.7 in GILLIG buses. This system improves fuel consumption by up to 25% versus a conventional diesel bus and reduces CO 2 emissions, helping to protect the environment.

In addition, beginning in 2022, Allison’s next generation eGen Flex™ electric hybrid system with geofence technology will be integrated into three of IndyGo’s new buses, providing full electric operation for up to 10 miles, multiple times per route, depending on the duty cycle. This will enable IndyGo buses to eliminate engine emissions and noise by operating the bus with the engine off when the bus is stopped for loading and unloading passengers at bus stops and in dense pedestrian areas, as well as when moving through zero emission zones and bus depots.

“Given the technology evolution as it attains maturity, high capital expenses associated with charging infrastructure and other quality and reliability concerns over the typical full life cycle of a transit bus, many transit properties across the country are struggling to implement fully electric solutions for their fleets. The Allison eGen Flex is a viable, reliable option that allows fleets to protect the environment and improve ridership experience right now,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “We are proud to deliver this revolutionary solution to IndyGo right here in Indianapolis.”

The Allison eGen Flex propulsion system is a resilient solution that provides fleets with full electric capability when required, as well as the ability to operate in hybrid mode when needed for longer routes, unplanned congestion or an inability to recharge due to power grid challenges, as it does not require any external charging source for its operation. With the eGen Flex, Allison has created a solution that can automatically and seamlessly pass through “Zero Emission Zones” by transitioning between electric and diesel engine propulsion.

“This product [eGen Flex] helps IndyGo achieve its goal to become a clean fleet or near-zero emission fleet,” said Inez Evans, IndyGo president & CEO. “As we move toward that goal, eGen Flex gives us a solution that will still provide the mileage range that a diesel bus would offer so we can also meet all of our service needs. This will help reduce our carbon footprint and meet that near-zero emission footprint we are striving for.”

Through its partnership with GILLIG, IndyGo will be a lead fleet partner for Allison’s new electric hybrid propulsion product, demonstrating IndyGo’s commitment to reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, enhancing quality of life in their community and protecting the environment.

Click HERE for b-roll video and photos of the new hybrid buses.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About IndyGo

IndyGo, the Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation, is committed to connecting the community to economic and cultural opportunities through safe, reliable and accessible mobility experiences. The IndyGo Red Line is the longest fully-battery electric bus rapid transit line in the Midwest and provides service through the heart of Indianapolis. To learn more, visit our website, follow us on Twitter @IndyGoBus or call 317.635.3344.