Covenant Physician Partners Expands Footprint in Southeast

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covenant Physician Partners (Covenant) today announced its partnership with Marietta Eye Clinic (MEC), an ophthalmology-based practice that has served greater Atlanta for more than 50 years.

“Covenant Physician Partners is fully committed to being the strategic capital and growth partner for Marietta Eye Clinic,” said Goran Dragolovic, Covenant Physician Partners President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to empowering the MEC physicians and support staff to further expand an already impeccable legacy and reputation as the preeminent provider of ophthalmology care in metro Atlanta and the broader southeast.”

Marietta Eye Clinic has 10 locations across metro Atlanta including Marietta, East Cobb, Powder Springs, Windy Hill, Acworth, Woodstock, Canton, Paulding, Douglasville and Roswell. Its team of 32 ophthalmologists and optometrists brings a comprehensive care approach. Services include cataract surgery, retina, oculoplastic and glaucoma services, laser and refractive surgery, eye disease management, optical dispensing of eyeglasses and contacts, aesthetic services, adult and pediatric eye examinations as well as participation in clinical research studies. MEC also has its own exclusive surgery center adjacent to its Kennestone office.

“Our team at Marietta Eye Clinic advocates for our patients and works hard to provide the best possible care,’’ said Dr. Andre Cohen, President of Marietta Eye Clinic. “Joining Covenant Physician Partners gives us direct access to their superb operational and clinical support, which will allow our doctors and team even more time to do what we do best – provide extraordinary healthcare to our community.”

Dragolovic said this investment is part of Covenant’s overall growth plan as the company continues to advance its mission to be the national partner of choice for all our affiliated practices.

About Covenant Physician Partners

Founded in 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee, Covenant Physician Partners is a national physician services organization operating in 20 states in partnership with 70 practices and nearly 850 providers, delivering a full range of administrative and clinical support functions to our partnered physicians and their staff. Covenant’s national network of leading practices across the outpatient care continuum brings operational expertise, financial backing and clinical best practices to fuel growth.

Visit www.covenantphysicianpartners.com for more information.

Visit www.mariettaeye.com to learn more about this exciting eye practice.

Covenant Physician Partners was advised by Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP. MEC was advised by Provident Healthcare Partners and Alston & Bird LLP.