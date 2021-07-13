Emerge Launches EMPWR, Emerging Manager Program Focused on Women

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerge Capital Management (“Emerge”) has officially launched EMPWR, an emerging managers program. Emerge’s EMPWR program includes a roster of elite, emerging portfolio managers with a special focus on women portfolio managers. It provides full back-office support, platform support, and ESG monitoring dedicated to high performance.

The EMPWR program is intended to open doors for exceptional emerging managers. Through a rigorous due diligence process, Emerge has brought together a team of five sub-advisors and is looking to add more managers in the future. Each sub-advisor is an impact firm with a focus on active management and ESG. EMPWR will feature active management across all asset classes.

With the program’s unique focus on women portfolio managers, Emerge is opening new doors for these underserved areas. Rules intended to support minorities make it difficult for women portfolio managers to own equity in smaller businesses and naturally develop the firm. EMPWR will help utilize these talented portfolio managers and give their strategies the opportunity for success.

“What's important is that we are focusing on top performing managers who would earn their place at the table not just because they are wonderful, talented women, but because they are strong credible portfolio managers,” says Lisa Langley, President and CEO of Emerge. “They have also managed money before they even had the bravery to start their own firms or join other firms. Our goal is to help emerging managers in the U.S. and Canada. We will source both talent and opportunities on both sides of the border.”

EMPWR is offered to RIAs/Family Offices, institutions, pension plans, foundations, and nonprofits.

About Emerge Capital Management

Emerge launched in 2016 as an investment management firm focused on supporting emerging investment managers and delivering these investment solutions to professional advisors and institutions. With a vision to be recognized for empowering high-caliber emerging investment managers, Emerge provides both guidance and distribution while building shelf space for this industry segment globally. Emerge serves as a resource and aims to advocate for emerging managers on all levels.

