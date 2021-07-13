Luxembourg Space Agency: France-Luxembourg Space Cooperation Quadripartite Agreement to Focus on Exploration and Space Resources

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CNES, the Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA), the European Space Resources Innovation Centre (ESRIC) and Air Liquide signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) confirming their commitment to work together on developing research and technology (R&T) activities. In the months ahead, the four partners will be pursuing their discussions on research projects encompassing space exploration and in situ resource utilization (ISRU).

Previous multilateral discussions between the 4 partners confirmed a shared interest in working together in areas such as in situ production and storage of oxygen and hydrogen, production and storage of hydrogen energy in space and on the lunar surface, technologies for life support, and the refueling of satellites and launchers in orbit.

“We believe this new collaboration between France and Luxembourg will be instrumental in developing our center and we’re delighted to be working with players like CNES and Air Liquide” said Mathias Link, ad-interim Director of ESRIC.

Based in Luxembourg, ESRIC is unique of its kind and is focusing on the use of Space Resources for human and robotic exploration. It is powered by LSA and the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST), with The European Space Agency (ESA) as a strategic partner.

CNES, LSA, ESRIC and Air Liquide are in discussions to form within the 2022 timeframe joint teams to work on concrete research projects aimed at developing key technologies for in situ production and utilization of gases required to make space exploration more viable in the long term.