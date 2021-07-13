Periscope Holdings Awarded Texas DIR Contract for Public Sector Procurement Software and Related Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Periscope Holdings, the leading public sector procurement solutions provider, today announced that it has been awarded a Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) contract for Public Sector Procurement software and related services on behalf of the State of Texas. This award makes these solutions available to state and local government, public education, other public entities in Texas, as well as public entities outside the state.

“As an Austin, Texas headquartered company, we are particularly proud to be a part of the savings and benefits DIR provides to Texans,” said Brian Utley, CEO of Periscope Holdings.

Periscope Holdings solutions are available under DIR Contract: DIR-CPO-4727

Learn more by contacting Periscope Holdings at info@periscopeholdings.com.

