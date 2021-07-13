Stringr Launches Weather Feed to Aid Newsgathering During Severe Weather Events

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stringr, the award-winning video SaaS platform for journalism, entertainment, and corporate content, today unveiled its National Weather Service (NWS) API integration; creating an automated alert system that streamlines video newsgathering for severe weather events. Now newsrooms do not have to issue special video requests or send their own teams to secure video footage of developing weather warnings. The Weather Channel, the world leader in weather news, is one of the first to take advantage of this new feature.

Developed for use with Stringr’s proprietary network of 120,000 independent videographers, the Stringr Weather Feed automatically issues local requests for footage where NWS has issued severe weather warnings. Within minutes, videographers in the area can capture video right on location and upload to the cloud for use in newscasts. Following a successful pilot with the Weather Channel, the service is available on the Stringr platform.

“It’s a great idea and it really works,” said Tom Lea, Vice President, Newsgathering at The Weather Channel. “We’ve already seen a big increase in the amount of weather content they’re able to offer. It’s definitely working to our advantage. I have confidence in Stringr knowing that they are getting the word out to their videographers before the severe weather strikes.”

“The reporting that news networks offer during severe weather ranks among their most vital work. After all, accurate, up-to-the-minute information during a storm can save lives,” added Lindsay Stewart, Co-Founder and CEO of Stringr. “This NWS integration, which generates video content that is only available through our platform, allows both local and national newsrooms to get the footage they need as soon as a warning is issued.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.app.stringr.com/weather.

About Stringr

Stringr (http://www.stringr.com) is a comprehensive video news and content provider built on a proprietary, international network of more than 120,000 responsive videographers. Leveraging this network and its marketplace platform, Stringr provides broadcast-quality video and custom news packages to every major US market and the United Kingdom. Stringr is based in NYC and was founded in 2014 by Lindsay Stewart and Brian McNeill, who met at The Wharton School.