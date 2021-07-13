360 Communications Selects Mavenir for Open RAN CBRS and Packet Core in Efforts to Bridge the Rural America Digital Divide

RICHARDSON, Texas & DURANT, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announced today that 360 Communications, a fixed wireless access provider serving rural areas of Oklahoma, including the Chocatown nation, has selected Mavenir as its partner for leveraging end to end Open RAN using CBRS and EBS spectrum to support efforts to close the digital divide. The relationship is the latest example of Mavenir’s reputation as the go-to partner for Rural America ISPs.

360 Communications has also selected Mavenir’s fully containerized Converged Packet Core solution. The cloud-native Converged Packet Core provides a flexible and cost-effective upgrade path to 5G that allows maximum reuse of 4G networks using combo nodes.

360 Communications will use Mavenir’s OpenRAN Vran solution for OnGo CBRS and potentially in EBS spectrum, where Mavenir will replace the incumbent vendor.

“We believe that Open RAN is critical for closing the digital divide in Rural America,” said Kris McElroy, 360 Communications SVP of Operations & Network. “That alone made Mavenir the obvious choice, especially for our CBRS expansion. At the same time, deploying Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core gives us full control of our network — ensuring that our consumer and business customers can continue to count on 360 Communications for affordable, reliable broadband.”

“Mavenir recognized that rural ISPs face a variety of unique challenges as they strive to bridge the digital divide,” said Loris Zaia, Mavenir VP of Sales for U.S. Rural ISPs. “That’s why we created a team dedicated to understanding those challenges and helping rural ISPs overcome them. When entrepreneurs such as 360 Communications recognize Mavenir’s dedication to the rural market, it’s shows we’re filling a real need.”

About 360 Communications:

360 Communications is focused on bringing broadband to underserved and unserved markets, deploying state-of-the-art fixed-wireless technology to homes and businesses throughout rural Oklahoma and Arkansas. 360 Communications also is focused on closing the digital divide across Indian Country by building private LTE Networks for Native American Tribes across the United States. 360 Communications has a carrier-grade network from the core to customer premise setting them apart from other providers.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com