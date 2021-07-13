KBRA Assigns Rating to the City of New York’s General Obligation Bonds; Outlook is Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns the long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook for the City of New York’s General Obligation Bonds.

The City of New York (“NYC” or the “City”) general obligation bonds are secured by the City’s full faith and credit pledge. All taxable real property is subject to the levy of ad valorem taxes, without limitation as to rate or amount, for payment of debt service. Pursuant to the Financial Emergency Act, a general debt service fund (“the Fund”) is established for bonds and certain notes. Payments of the City real estate tax must be deposited upon receipt into the Fund and retained under a statutory formula. Since its inception in 1978, the Fund has been fully funded at the beginning of the payment period.

The rating recognizes the City’s preeminent role as a domestic and international center of business and culture, the broad and diverse economic base which has demonstrated historic resiliency, elevated, yet manageable debt obligations, and institutionalized procedures and plans for confronting near-term financial challenges, which have assisted in navigating through pandemic-driven challenges. These factors underpin KBRA’s belief in NYC’s eventual recovery. The combination of the City’s role on the world’s stage and the legal mechanics described above support the assigned rating.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

City’s role as international business and cultural center commensurate with its status as the nation’s largest city, and position as center of a large metropolitan economy.

Institutionalized policies and procedures and tenor of actions enacted during the pandemic support financial stability.

Long range financial and capital planning; pension funded ratios and unfunded liabilities have trended positively, while annual debt service requirements continued to be maintained at below 15% of City tax revenues.

Credit Challenges

Economic base remains susceptible to financial services sector cycles, although reliance has moderated with increasing diversification.

Financial Plan identifies out-year budget gaps, which must be closed.

Coastline location and associated exposure to climate change related rising sea levels and intensifying storms.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Further increases in reserve levels.

Reduction in out-year budget gaps.

For Downgrade

Secular economic decline.

Relaxation of, or less adherence to well-established policies and procedures.

