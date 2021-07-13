Global Data Vault Relies on Veeam to Protect Client Payroll Data for Thousands of Employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeam® Software, the leader in backup solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, today announced that Global Data Vault is leveraging Veeam Availability Suite™ and Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 to protect its client payroll data, ensuring thousands of employees are paid millions of dollars on time. Global Data Vault relies on Veeam to simplify cloud backup and protect multiple petabytes of client data, including data in Microsoft Office 365 — protecting its data from accidental deletion, security threats and retention policy gaps.

Global Data Vault (GDV), a cloud-based provider of BaaS and DRaaS, is a Platinum Veeam Cloud Service Provider serving payroll processing companies and large brands located in places where tornadoes are common. The company’s mission is to manage and monitor its clients’ backup and disaster recovery (DR) environments so companies can focus on their core businesses. Challenged with ensuring client data is always protected and available, GDV turned to Veeam to back up its infrastructures — including web applications that run payroll processing. Working in payroll, GDV knew it needed a reliable solution, given that any kind of failure could impact thousands of people’s paychecks and livelihoods. With Veeam, the company is able to provide business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) services regardless of location or other obstacles they may face — even tornados are no match for Veeam and GDV.

“Veeam is the reason we can provide comprehensive data protection and availability to every client,” said Tom May, CIO at Global Data Vault. “Veeam is the engine that powers Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). We spin up a Veeam backup or replica in our secure, private cloud, and our clients are back to business in no time. We use Veeam to protect our clients’ data because it’s the only thing we trust to protect our own data — Veeam is the leader in backup and DR, bringing the most helpful and capable team of any provider in the space.”

With Veeam Availability Suite, GDV enables full ecosystem compatibility and availability for GDV’s clients via a single platform for cloud, virtual and physical backup. Additionally, Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 has been critical to GDV clients during the COVID-19 pandemic, when a reliance on Microsoft Teams during remote work led to an exponential increase in the data that was being created and shared. Through Veeam, GDV provides total protection, access and control of client data, so clients can have peace of mind and fully focus on keeping their own businesses running profitably.

Using its own homegrown Artificial Intelligence solution (backed up by Veeam), GDV’s engineers are able to recover anything to meet client service level agreements and protect client data, regardless of what challenges they endure. Take the Rug Doctor, for example — a professional-grade, do-it-yourself carpet cleaning company, which suffered a tornado at its facility that caused the manufacturing plant’s walls to collapse. Despite severe damage to the data center, which processes millions of transactions per year, Veeam was able to restore the company’s IT Infrastructure in GDV’s cloud getting them back to business as quickly as possible.

