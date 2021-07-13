Innominds partners with Tricentis for end-to-end AI-based continuous testing to enable increased software delivery speed.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innominds, an AI-first digital product engineering company, has entered into a partnership with Tricentis, the world’s #1 testing platform for modern cloud and enterprise applications, to help enterprises achieve digital transformation goals through faster application testing for high-quality software delivery.

Under the partnership, Innominds will offer end-to-end continuous testing and AI-led autonomous solutions on the Tricentis AI-based, scriptless, no-code, automation platform, Tricentis Tosca. Innominds will use Tosca for turbocharging automated testing solutions for enterprise applications such as SAP, ServiceNow, and Snowflake.

The partnership also allows Innominds to use Tricentis’ market-leading agile test management platform, Tricentis qTest, to improve efficiency and ensure collaboration for agile and DevOps teams. Tricentis solutions help enterprises increase software release speed exponentially and cut application development and deployment cost and significantly improve software quality.

This partnership strengthens Innominds’ quality engineering capabilities and helps push forward its mission to engineer and power the ‘Digital Next’ initiatives of global companies.

“Innominds is working with global enterprises and ISVs in solving the challenges in developing high-quality next-generation software in intensely competitive markets. AI-led autonomous testing solutions powered by the Tricentis automation platform help achieve phenomenally higher test automation rates of 90%, helping drive innovation in the enterprise packaged applications ecosystems,” said Sairam Vedam, CMO at Innominds.

“Tricentis has been at the forefront of continuous testing. Our products and solutions leverage AI and cloud to accelerate software delivery and can support over 160 technologies and enterprise applications. Tosca can provide resilient test automation for any use case,” said Chaim Frenkel, Senior Director of alliances at Tricentis.

The Innominds and Tricentis partnership come at a time when businesses are revving up their digitalization initiatives and are adopting advanced technologies to build products and features that meet increasing customer expectations. Gartner forecasts that through 2025, AI and ML capabilities will emerge and mature in test automation tools to deliver faster time to market and reduce overall test creation and maintenance cycles.

About Innominds:

Innominds is an AI-first, platform-led digital transformation and full cycle product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the Digital Next initiatives of global enterprises, software product companies, OEMs and ODMs with integrated expertise in devices & embedded engineering, software apps & product engineering, analytics & data engineering, quality engineering, and cloud & devops, security. It works with ISVs to build next-generation products, SaaSify, transform total experience, and add cognitive analytics to applications.