Prove Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Binance.US to Enhance Customer Verification Process

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prove, a leading phone-centric identity provider, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Binance.US, a leading digital asset marketplace in the United States, to incorporate Prove’s mobile phone-based technology into Binance.US’s user verification and onboarding processes. This will bolster Binance.US’s customer onboarding process and enable Binance.US to continue to accommodate new customers quickly and securely.

“ At Binance.US, our goal is to democratize access to digital asset ownership and facilitate simple and safe participation in cryptocurrency markets for all Americans. We selected Prove to help us achieve this goal after a rigorous evaluation and proof-of-concept test demonstrating Prove’s pass rates and ability to deliver seamless customer experiences,” said Brian Reisbeck, Chief Compliance Officer at Binance.US.

Binance.US will be able to enhance its verification process with Prove’s Phone-Centric Identity™ technology, allowing users to get fully verified in under 10 minutes with proper identification. Prove’s technology rapidly verifies a potential customer using three key checks: possession, reputation, and ownership. Together, these factors deliver a powerful signal for more accurate identity verification and higher pass rates.

“ Cryptocurrency moves fast and is on 24/7 - traders shouldn’t have to wait days or even hours to be able to trade,” said Rodger Desai, Founder and CEO of Prove. “ We applaud Binance.US for enabling the speed and customer experience their users are looking for by leveraging Prove’s solutions to make identity verification faster and easier.”

About Prove

Prove is the modern way of proving identity with just a phone number. With 1 billion+ consumer and small business identity tokens under continuous management, Prove’s Phone-Centric Identity™ platform helps companies mitigate fraud while accelerating revenue and reducing OPEX across mobile, desktop, tablet, contact center, and in-store channels. 1,000+ companies and 500+ banks trust Prove to secure their onboarding, digital servicing, call center, e-commerce, payments and compliance experiences. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn.

About Binance.US

Binance.US is America's home to buy, trade, and earn digital assets including Bitcoin. Delivering some of the lowest fees to rapidly move USD into over 50+ different cryptocurrencies, Binance.US's mission is to provide liquidity, transparency, and efficiency to financial markets by creating products that leverage crypto to unlock the power of everything. Binance.US builds bridges between traditional finance and digital markets that enable growth for all—empowering the future of finance.