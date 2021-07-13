NICE Brings Its Certified Capture and Archiving Technology for Microsoft Teams to Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Agencies

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced, as part of its collaboration with Microsoft, that it is extending its certified Capture and Archiving Technology for Teams to law enforcement and criminal justice agencies to support their adoption of Teams for improved collaboration, flexible working and virtual hearings. Using the NICE Capture and Archiving solution for Teams, police departments, prosecutors’ offices and courts can now capture and archive all interactions on the Teams platform, including voice, video, chat, and screen and document sharing, for the preservation of evidence and future review.

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, stated, “During the pandemic, Microsoft Teams was instrumental in enabling safer work environments through social distancing and virtualized operations. Law enforcement and criminal justice agencies have also embraced Teams for its ability to improve collaboration, work mobility and productivity, and provide better service to communities. As more agencies turn to Teams to fuel their digital transformation, they need a way to capture and archive these interactions. This is where our proven Capture and Archiving solution for Teams, the first solution certified for Teams, fulfills a vital role.”

Hugh Eaton, VP, Worldwide Government Industry, Microsoft stated, “As the world in which law enforcement and criminal justice agencies operate continues to evolve, agencies need better platforms to connect and collaborate. Microsoft Teams is fueling this digital transformation and helping everyone on the criminal justice continuum work more efficiently together to fight crime. We look forward to working with NICE to extend its NICE Capture and Archiving solution for Teams into these new environments.”

NICE’s Capture and Archiving Solution for Teams Captures Vital Communications

Offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution in Microsoft Azure, or as an on-premise or hybrid solution, the NICE Capture and Archiving solution for Teams automatically captures and archives all modalities of Teams communications – audio, video, screenshare, chat, and document sharing – to ensure they’re always available for evidentiary purposes or review. The solution also features a record-on-demand feature, enabling agencies to start/stop recording for users where full-time capture is unnecessary or prohibited.

Archived Teams communications are enriched with metadata for fast, easy searching and retrieval. For example, agencies can search by phone number, calling/called party, interaction type, modality name, meeting name, participants and more. Optional transcription as a service lets agencies search for hidden phrases and words within audio recordings. Agencies can specify retention policies for specific types of calls and retain what they need for as long as they need it, or mark calls for legal hold so they can’t be overwritten or deleted.

The NICE Capture and Archiving solution for Teams can record a variety of scenarios including interviews with suspects in custody, along with presented exhibits, videos, photos, and other shared materials. The solution also captures voice calls, conference calls, chats, and video calls made by officers in the field, who are communicating on mobile data units or other mobile devices. Additionally, the solution eliminates jurisdictional blind spots by capturing communications between collaborating agencies and also preserves Teams communications for remote workers, administrative departments and specialized units (e.g. narcotics, investigations, crime analysis, etc.). It can also be used during virtual court hearings to capture testimony via Teams video conferencing, along with evidence, documents, audio clips and other presented materials.

