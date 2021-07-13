AIDOT Accelerates Its Export Drive for AI Remote Readout System to Developing Markets

AIDOT Inc., a Korean medical ICT company, has strengthened exporting Cerviray AI, a cervical cancer remote readout system, to enhance women's health in developing countries where medical infrastructure is not sufficient. The Cerviray AI of AIDOT has been developed with an aim of improving women's health in global markets where medical infrastructure is lacking. AIDOT succeeded in commercializing the Cerviray AI in 2020. By employing the Visual Inspection with Acetic acid technique, the Cerviray AI is the first such device that has adopted AI and contactless remote solution. As it combines the Visual Inspection with Acetic acid (VIA) technique with AI, this solution can save test time and cost significantly in comparison with the existing pap test. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIDOT Inc., a medical ICT company, announced that it has strengthened exporting Cerviray AI, a cervical cancer remote readout system, to enhance women's health in developing countries where medical infrastructure is not sufficient.

Established in 2014, AIDOT boasts manpower in the areas of medical imaging, AI, global healthcare marketing, and professional medical advisors. The company succeeded in commercializing the remote AI system in 2020 after launching its business with a goal of dominating the global market with the convergence of medicine and information technology.

Cervical cancer is one of the top two cancers threatening women's health along with breast cancer, with the mortality rate up to 50%. Still, it is easily detectable with preventive tests. As it is not easy to test for the cancer in areas with insufficient medical staff, it has been one of the main causes of women's death in these areas.

Pap smear screening, the most common way to test cervical cancer as of now, requires lab capability and pathologists, which are not feasible in developing countries. The Cerviray AI of AIDOT has been developed with an aim of improving women's health in global markets where such medical infrastructure is lacking such as China and Southeast Asia.

Unlike the X-ray, CT, or MRI scans whose imaging quality is consistent, the full-color imaging of the cervix is highly uneven due to factors that may affect the reading such as blood, mucus, and equipment so that it is one of the areas that requires a higher level of AI learning capabilities.

By employing the ‘Visual Inspection with Acetic-acid' technique, the Cerviray AI is the first such device that has adopted AI and contactless remote solution. As it combines the Visual Inspection with Acetic-acid (VIA) technique with AI, this solution can save test time and cost significantly in comparison with the existing pap test.

AIDOT has worked with Korea University Anam Hospital, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, and CHA Ilsan Medical Center in developing a high-precision VIA Al algorithm called AIDOTNet v1.2, enhancing the system's reliability level considerably.

Last year, it signed an exclusive distribution deal with a Chinese company and has completed exporting the first shipment worth $120,000. It also inked agreements with companies from the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Paraguay, while actively pursuing additional deals with distributors in other countries. For more effective export drive, the company is also working on attracting foreign investment.

Even though AIDOT was unable to have overseas trips and in-person meetings due to COVID-19 last year when it successfully commercialized the device, it could accelerate its global expansion thanks to assistance from the NIPA (National IT Industry Promotion Agency), an IT industry promotion organization operated by the Government of South Korea, through the latter's software high-growth club support program. With online promotion and marketing aided by the program, AIDOT could make contacts with 40 potential buyers in 16 countries during the second half of 2020 alone and signed agency contracts with more than five companies.

Recognized for its efforts to develop technology and explore overseas markets, the company was granted with a commendation from the Minister of SMEs and Startups and an award from the Minister of Science and ICT last year. It was also selected as one of the K-global 300, promising export-driven SMEs, and national innovators 1,000.

Jeong Jae-hoon, president of AIDOT, said, "Our company will grow into one of the small-but-strong enterprises by expanding our presence so that we can increase medical accessibility for patients and contribute to their health."