Quanergy Selected by PARIFEX as Exclusive Supplier of Long-Range 3D LiDAR for Highway Speed Detection and Enforcement

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, today announced that it has expanded its exclusive agreement with PARIFEX, a leading solution provider in project management for speed enforcement and smart cities, to deploy Quanergy’s M-Series 3D-LiDAR sensors for highway speed monitoring and enforcement. The new project will be deployed with the French Ministry of Interior, with future expansion to global projects.

The M8 LiDAR sensor from Quanergy features an extended range up to 200 meters and a superior angular beam resolution of 0.033 degrees, enabling highly accurate and reliable detection of speeding violations even in busy, fast-paced highway environments. The sensor will be integrated exclusively into the VIGIE Double-Side solutions by PARIFEX, an extra-urban speed control system able to track, identify and classify different vehicles simultaneously on different lanes and identify the speeding one through a picture of the front and the rear of the vehicle.

PARIFEX offers the only approved LiDAR-based system for speed measurement and control in France. Building on a multi-year partnership, this project will accelerate the goal of achieving safer highway systems.

“We have been committed to providing innovative and reliable solutions for many years to take part in the improvement of road safety, especially on fast highways,” said Franck Peyré, CEO at PARIFEX, “We chose Quanergy’s LiDAR for its accuracy to strengthen the VIGIE Double-Side solution, long-range detection at high speeds, as well as its high performance in challenging conditions. Our first project with Quanergy, which was deployed in Rouen France, confirmed our decision to continue leveraging Quanergy’s LiDAR technology in the VIGIE Double-Side.”

The fully automated, LiDAR-based VIGIE Double-Side monitors multiple lanes of traffic to detect, classify, and identify vehicles exceeding posted speed limits. This solution simultaneously measures the speed of all vehicles, and it can identify an offending vehicle from hundreds of meters upstream. The solution automatically classifies the category of vehicle (truck, passenger car, motorcycle, etc.) and adapts the speed threshold accordingly.

“From our first deployment in 2017, Quanergy and PARIFEX have worked together to leverage 3D LiDAR technology to make the world a safer place--one highway at a time,” said Enzo Signore, CMO at Quanergy, “This continuous deployment with PARIFEX is an important step towards a future with fewer road accidents.”

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems’ mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people’s experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces, and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by over 350 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

About PARIFEX

PARIFEX is a leading solution provider in project management, helping its clients in all fields of activity in the conception, management, development, and integration of their great engineering projects in industry and road safety. Through its expertise, the company also designs leading solutions for projects such as smart cities, new mobility, and more. PARIFEX was founded in 1994 and has branches in Europe and Asia, along with clients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.parifex.com/en.