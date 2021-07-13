ExaGrid Reports Record Bookings and Revenue in Q2 2021

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that it had an all-time record bookings and revenue in the quarter ending June 30, 2021. This accomplishment was on the back of ExaGrid’s record-breaking quarter in Q1 2021, increasing both bookings and revenue to a new all-time high.

ExaGrid’s revenue grew over 50% as compared to Q2 2020, and grew 10% sequentially from Q1 2021 to Q2 2021. In addition, ExaGrid was cash positive in the quarter. ExaGrid added a record 137 new customers in Q2 2021, including 38 six-figure deals, and has more than 3,000 active customers that use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to protect their data. ExaGrid’s growth is accelerating, and the company is hiring 40 additional inside and field sales staff worldwide.

“ExaGrid continues to save IT organizations money on low-cost primary storage behind the backup application and increases performance, as well as saves money over first-generation deduplication appliances such as Dell EMC Data Domain, HPE StoreOnce and Veritas appliances. ExaGrid’s Retention Time-Lock feature for data recovery from a ransomware encryption event is another reason why customers are choosing ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage. ExaGrid is improving backup performance and scalability while lowering cost,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.

ExaGrid appliances have a network-facing disk-cache Landing Zone where the most recent backups are written without inline deduplication for fast backups and are stored in an undeduplicated format for fast restores. ExaGrid uses scale-out architecture, which maintains a fixed-length backup window and also eliminates expensive and disruptive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid’s Adaptive Deduplication technology deduplicates the data into a non-network-facing repository where deduplicated data is stored for longer-term retention, often for weeks, months and years. The combination of a non-network-facing tier (virtual air gap) plus delayed deletes with ExaGrid’s Retention Time-Lock feature, and immutable data objects, guards against the backup data being deleted or encrypted.

Highlights of Q2 2021:

Strong competitive win rate at 72%

Brought on more than 130 new customers

Record revenue in both the Americas and International regions

38 six-figure new customer deals

Company remains cash positive over the last four quarters

More than 3,000 customers protect their data with ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage – Built for Backup

“We have noticed that more organizations are replacing first-generation backup storage solutions like Dell EMC Data Domain, HPE StoreOnce, and Veritas inline scale-up deduplication appliances that don’t provide the backup performance or evergreen architecture that ExaGrid offers. We credit this to the fact that ExaGrid is the only company that is completely dedicated to backup storage, which is why our Tiered Backup Storage system outperforms our competitors during pilot tests. We continue to replace low-cost primary storage disk from Dell, HPE, and NTAP and many other storage vendors, as ExaGrid is far less expensive for longer-term retention,” Andrews said. “ExaGrid sits behind more than 25 backup applications and utilities, and provides the fastest and most cost-efficient backup storage in the industry, and is now the only backup storage solution that can truly provide data recovery from a ransomware encryption event by implementing a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects.”

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups, and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system, which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

