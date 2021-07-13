BrightSpring Health Services Leverages Data-Driven, Value-Based Insights to Maximize Relationships With Payers and Referral Sources

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrightSpring Health Services, the nation’s leading provider of complementary home- and community-based health services and pharmacy services, has partnered with WellSky, a global health and community care technology company, to leverage performance analytics technology to drive their growth strategy. Through the use of WellSky Value-Based Insights, a data analytics solution from the WellSky Value-Based Care Suite, BrightSpring has been able to enhance partnerships with referral sources, maximize their relationships with payers, and optimize their clinical strengths.

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, BrightSpring offers comprehensive care services in all 50 states, with over 50,000 employees serving more than 350,000 patients daily through their multiple lines of service, including home health, home care, and hospice.

BrightSpring is always looking for ways to enhance their partnerships with referral sources to bring their services to more people who could benefit from them. However, understanding the origin and type of referrals that BrightSpring received was cumbersome and time-consuming, and the data used to prepare for conversations with referral sources was often inefficiently gathered and inconsistently calculated.

“If we are working with a physician, it’s about how we earn their business by demonstrating the value we bring to them and their patients,” said Jody Moore, MBA, CEM, Vice President, Population Health and Post-Acute Strategy. “Because resources are finite, home health agencies must prioritize the partnerships that represent the optimal community reach — those with high home health service needs and for which an agency has optimal clinical outcomes. Informed with accurate information, agencies can effectively pinpoint which referral sources need their support the most.”

With WellSky Value-Based Insights, BrightSpring was able to differentiate itself in the market through consistent, real-time performance transparency; aggregate performance analytics across physician groups, ACOs, and post-acute networks; and compare hospital risk for the patient population of each referral source and by payer mix.

“Having the ability to talk to the ACOs providing a current hospitalization rate, patient census, improved outcomes per referral source, and payer mix was impressive in our Tennessee market discussions,” said Candace Bowman, RN MSN/MHA, Director of Population Health and Post-Acute Strategy. “It allowed us to effectively guide the conversation and be at the table for more value-based initiatives.”

With the increased role that managed care payers play, Moore and Bowman agree that strengthening relationships with payers is paramount for setting BrightSpring up for continued success. With a focus on better quantifying value to payers and communicating impactful analytics to build and nurture these relationships, real-time performance metrics and a focus on specialized contracts have been key to cultivating BrightSpring’s payer partnerships.

“In today’s value-based care environment, it’s critical that agencies are able to effectively demonstrate their clinical strengths to improve relationships with referral sources and build partnerships with payers,” said Bill Miller, WellSky CEO. “With the WellSky Value-Based Care Suite, we empower our clients with the actionable, data-driven insights they need to drive the conversation and serve more patients in need.”

Learn more about how BrightSpring is using the WellSky Value-Based Insights solution to meet their value-based objectives in this case study.

About WellSky®

WellSky is a technology company leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care worldwide. Our next-level software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites around the world — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, blood centers, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to ultimately help more people thrive. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services is the leading provider of complementary home and community-based pharmacy and health services for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company’s lines of business, including pharmacy, home health, hospice, personal care, neuro rehabilitation, pediatric therapy, behavioral health, family and youth services, and workforce development, we provide comprehensive and specialized care and clinical services in 50 states to over 360,000 customers, clients and patients daily. For more information, visit brightspringhealth.com.