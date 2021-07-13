CloudTrucks Aims To Lower Fuel Costs for Independent Commercial Drivers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CloudTrucks, a technology-driven trucking carrier, today announced the official rollout of a fuel discount program in partnership with Road Ranger, an Illinois-based chain of travel centers, truck stops and convenience stores. The new program offers CloudTrucks’ growing network of Owner-Operators a 20-cent discount per gallon at all participating Road Ranger locations across the mid-western United States.

“We recognize the imperativeness of maximizing drivers’ revenue and know that fuel is one of the largest costs associated with owning a trucking business,” said Tobenna Arodiogbu, CEO and Co-Founder, CloudTrucks. “Road Ranger is an incredibly valuable partner for this program and we hope to continue expanding our partnerships to reach the entire country.”

Truck drivers are encouraged to use CloudTruck’s CT Cash, a free instant pay and cash card developed in collaboration with Visa, to purchase fuel at a partner location. Upon purchasing fuel at the retail price, drivers can see the discount applied immediately on the user’s CT Cash balance.

“With all the challenges and associated costs that truck drivers face on the road, we are eager to collaborate with CloudTrucks on the fuel discount program,” said Ryan Arnold, VP of Marketing, Road Ranger. “Over 20 percent of drivers’ costs are fuel-related, and we, ultimately, want this partnership to put more money back in the pockets of these hardworking drivers.”

The data collected from the fuel discount program will assist CloudTrucks in better understanding the overall cost structure and enable tailored reporting and recommendations for its drivers. From the program’s initial beta period in June 2021, CloudTrucks has seen nearly double of monthly CT Cash transactions at Road Ranger locations and a substantial increase in total dollars spent with the carrier’s instant pay and cash card.

To join CloudTrucks’ growing network of Owner-Operators, you can inquire here or call (469) 250-1214.

About CloudTrucks

From instant payments to smart load scheduling and competitive rates, CloudTrucks empowers independent Owner-Operators to make the most of every run. Created by Tobenna Arodiogbu, Jin Shieh and George Ezenna in 2019, CloudTrucks uses technology to streamline administrative bottlenecks—making it easier for drivers to run their business and produce more revenue. For more information on CloudTrucks, visit: https://www.cloudtrucks.com/.

About Road Ranger

Since 1984 Road Ranger has been a friendly face to those on the move. With 41 locations stretching across seven states, we provide professional drivers and everyday motorists with 24-hour access to safe, clean, and reliable products. We provide spacious fueling stations, clean overnight lots, CAT scales, and cutting edge amenities. From diesel fuel to a quick bite to eat, you can count on Road Ranger.

As we continue to grow, our focus never waivers. Our core values are to ensure that our customers are greeted with a friendly face, clean restrooms, and fresh food - no matter the hour. At Road Ranger, we're dedicated to providing you with a variety of food choices, including in-store options to world signature fast-food restaurants. From Dan’s Big Slice Pizza to Tejas Tacos, we are always serving up flavor in a big way. Haven’t heard of our in-house brands? We also have Subway, Church’s Chicken, Wendy’s, Chester’s Chicken, Burger King, McDonalds, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Dicky’s BBQ Pit, and Cinnabon. Whether you’re looking for a hot slice of pizza or an ice cold drink, Road Ranger is the place to stop. For more information visit, https://www.roadrangerusa.com/.

About Visa

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.