Kambr and Navitaire Partner to Improve Integration of Real-Time Revenue Management for LCCs

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kambr and Navitaire, an Amadeus company, have announced a partnership to help low-cost carriers (LCCs) accelerate revenue opportunities leveraging real-time data by enhancing the existing integration of Kambr’s Eddy revenue management (RM) system and Navitaire’s New Skies® digital reservations and retailing solution.

Both companies bring deep experience working with LCCs that recognize the value of tight integration to deliver greater efficiency and speed to market. Navitaire has more than 60 LCCs that rely on its digital sales, advanced retailing, and ancillary revenue generation and optimization capabilities – key elements of an LCC’s value proposition. LCCs favor Kambr and its Eddy RM system for its intuitive, efficient workflows and easy integration with a wide variety of data sources and data science practices. Kambr’s and Navitaire’s strengths are a natural fit, especially for supporting fast-growing LCCs.

Uniting these powerful platforms connects two solutions tailored to the dynamic nature of revenue management and optimization of fares and ancillaries. Navitaire’s real-time data, a hallmark of the New Skies reservations and retailing system, will deliver high-fidelity booking and event data to Kambr’s easy to use, efficient workflows, creating a powerful solution to let LCCs adapt to market trends and capture intra-day revenue opportunities.

The Kambr and Navitaire platforms’ open architecture and cloud-enabled connectivity also provide more flexibility to let LCCs sync data between platforms and enable quicker, lower friction implementations. This allows teams to focus attention on potential revenue generation opportunities rather than technical hurdles.

The Kambr-Navitaire partnership goes beyond data integration. The companies will collaborate to maintain compatibility with upcoming releases of their respective platforms to enable smoother upgrades. They will also align to explore and expand integration with commercial solutions such as Navitaire’s Airfare and Ancillary Pricing Optimization (APO) to let airlines more easily leverage the strengths of the platforms in a seamless fashion.

“Real-time connectivity and direct data integrations are often talked about with the commercial airline industry but is seldom executed, especially in a means conducive to the success of LCCs. Now, we’re changing all of that,” said Jason Kelly, CEO and founder, Kambr. “We’ll continue to work closely together both in terms of product and people in order to build the future of aviation and lift the revenues of low-cost carriers around the world.”

“We believe our partnership with Kambr brings together two strong players united in helping LCCs unlock revenue opportunities using innovative, easy-to-use solutions,” said David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO. “Our shared commitment to leveraging modern technology and simple data integration opens the door to help airlines increase their revenue optimization with greater efficiency and market agility.”

About Kambr

Kambr delivers revenue optimization solutions through a combination of software and services. Originating from airline commercial departments as technologists and operators, Kambr has created the Eddy Revenue Management platform to simplify and streamline revenue management processes. A graphical display guides users' attention to the most profitable opportunities, while automated processes free up analysts' time for higher revenue outputs creating a more engaged and productive analyst team.

With continuous pricing and other transformative capabilities, Kambr continues pushing the envelope beyond traditional RM practices for AirAsia and other airlines globally. To discover more about how Kambr is shaping modern RM practices visit us at www.kambr.com. To stay up to date with the latest industry trends subscribe to Kambr Media.

About Navitaire

Navitaire, an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability and innovation to 60 airlines and rail companies worldwide, carrying a total of 819 million annual passengers in 2019, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in the areas of reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue accounting and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire’s industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.

Navitaire’s New Skies reservations solution is a digital, “e-commerce first” platform with comprehensive retailing, analytics and passenger personalization tools. The solution is designed for efficiency, using a single record approach which manages both the offer and the order throughout the customer lifecycle. Real-time data for on-demand decision making and omni-channel processing are hallmarks of New Skies, which are leveraged extensively by airlines with clear industry leadership in innovation.